Hitting reset: Try simplifying your family’s home this fall

This year, I reached out to two local organizing pros, Ashley Stanford of Renew Your Nest and Courtney Cummings of The Stylish Organizer to share their best tips for families who want to embrace a seasonal home refresh without the stress.

Start with what you cannot let go

Ashley says one of the easiest ways to build momentum is to start with the “no brainers.”

“Decluttering can feel daunting, so start with the things you know right away you don’t want or need,” she said. “That quick win strengthens your decluttering muscles and keeps you motivated.”

Courtney agrees, adding that one of the most common mistakes families make is trying to add seasonal touches without first subtracting.

“It’s important to make room for everything that gives your home that cozy fall vibe,” she said.

That means letting go of broken décor, extra kitchen gadgets, or toys the kids no longer play with before layering in pumpkins, blankets and eventually holiday gifts.

Don’t forget the overlooked spaces

When we think about fall cleaning, we usually picture closets, kitchens, and living rooms but Courtney argues the garage deserves attention, too.

“As the temperatures cool down, take the opportunity to actually clean the garage, sweep out the dust, wipe shelves, check the fridge and store pool toys and summer gear in bins. You’ll thank yourself when you’re parking inside on snowy days.”

Ashley encourages families to take a simple “inventory reset” everywhere else. Ask: How much am I willing to manage? Does this bring value to my family? Have I used this in the past year?

If not, it’s safe to let go.

Make it playful and practical

Getting kids on board can feel like the hardest part, but Courtney suggests making it fun. Turn cleanup into a game with timers, music, and small rewards like extra ice cream after dinner.

“Through these actions, you’re building connections as a family and reinforcing the idea of putting items away in their designated homes the first time,” she said.

Ashley reminds parents that clutter isn’t just about stuff, it directly affects family wellbeing.

“Clutter is never neutral, it impacts your stress, sleep, and overall health. Every item you let go of is lifting that weight,” she says.

Quick wins that last

Courtney’s favorite daily habit is what she calls the “touch it once” rule: put things away in their place the first time instead of moving them from surface to surface.

Ashley echoes that small habits like this build toward a bigger vision.

“Picture the end result, a peaceful home where mornings run smoother, evenings feel calmer, and you’re not tripping over stuff every day.”

The payoff

Both organizers agree: a fall reset isn’t about perfection. It’s about creating a home that works with your family instead of against it. The reward is less stress, more peace and space for what really matters as the holidays approach.