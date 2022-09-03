IN YOUR PRIME: How to show support for local nonprofits

Making a difference in one’s community is a worthy goal. There are many paths a person can take to be a catalyst for change. One of the easiest ways to make positive change is to support nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofit organizations make it their missions to serve specific causes – whether those causes are the environment, a certain demographic of people, animals, schools, or social issues. Supporting nonprofit groups furthers a worthy cause and even benefits those who lend their support. According to Waterford.org, an equitable learning organization, supporting nonprofits can lead to a greater sense of happiness, improved mental health and a stronger sense of purpose and fosters a greater number of social connections. There are many different ways to be involved with nonprofit groups.