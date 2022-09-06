IN YOUR PRIME: Look to spinach for nutrition and flavor

Serves 6

1 pie pumpkin, halved and seeded

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons vegan hard margarine

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 green apple, chopped

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root

1 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups plain hemp milk

3 cups packed spinach

1. Place the steamer basket in a large saucepan and add water to about 1 inch below the bottom of the basket. Place the pumpkin halves in the basket, cover the pan and turn heat to medium-high. When the water boils, reduce heat to medium and cook until the pumpkins are tender, 10 to 15 minutes, adding hot water if necessary. Let cool. When cool enough to handle, scoop pulp from skins. Transfer to a food processor, add salt and pepper and puree until almost smooth. Set aside.

2. Place a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat and let pan get hot. Add oil and margarine and when melted, tip pan to coat. Add onion, carrots, apple, ginger, and curry powder and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add pumpkin, vegetable broth, milk, and salt and pepper to taste, stirring well to thoroughly combine.

3. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until soup is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in spinach. Taste and adjust seasonings and cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach is wilted, about 4 minutes.