In Your Prime: Simple things to make healthy aging possible

You may not be able to turn back time, but you can move in a direction that may make getting older easier and more pleasant. Here are a few pointers:

Decide to have an active mind and body. Remember the adage, “Use it or lose it.”

Opt to be involved. Isolation can contribute to depression and other health problems. So keep connected to family and friends. Social connections can help ensure that you have physical and emotional support for what comes your way.

Choose a healthy lifestyle. The advice you heard when you were younger still applies: Eat well, maintain a healthy weight, get enough rest, don’t smoke, do what you can to stay safe and see your doctor regularly.

Relish your leisure time. Do things you enjoy, and allow yourself some downtime. Too much stress can contribute to a host of health problems.

Practice healthy ways to cope. Believe in yourself, and remember: You can handle whatever comes your way.

Be happy. “I can’t emphasize the importance of happiness,” said Dr. Butler. “Studies show that people with less stress and more positive outlooks have better outcomes. So smile often. Be generous. Be grateful. Be gracious. These are the practices that engender happiness.”