IN YOUR PRIME: Summer activities to entertain seniors on staycation

Take a fishing charter. Casting a rod from a dock or pier is perfectly acceptable, but securing a spot on a fishing charter is a great way to spend hours out on the water enjoying the scenery and the sport of fishing. Plus, there’s the added benefit of enjoying the fruits of your labors by cooking the day’s catch for dinner once you arrive home.

Be a tourist. Many cities and towns have their own tourism boards and showcase interesting spots that have historical significance or appeal to other interests. Be a tourist for the day - even in an area with which you are familiar. Hop on a trolley or sightseeing bus to view the town as an outsider.

Spend time swimming. Swimming is a low-impact activity that can work the body in many different ways. Devote time to doing a few laps in the pool. Or make a day of going to a lake or another body of water to wade out and enjoy some strokes in nature. Stick to swimming areas that are monitored by lifeguards for optimal safety.

Tend to a garden. Gardening is a great form of light exercise that can produce rewarding results. If you don’t have a garden or enough space for one at home, many neighborhoods have community gardens in which you can secure a plot.

Visit a fair or farmer’s market. The warm weather months are a peak time for outdoor activities, including various community fairs and farmer’s markets. Chances are you can find a farmer’s market nearby most days of the week, but especially on the weekend. A town market or state fair is a great way to get out and walk, play games of chance or enjoy some live entertainment.