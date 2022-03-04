IN YOUR PRIME: What seniors should know about social media safety

Seniors might not be the demographic individuals initially associate with social media. However, Pew Research notes that seniors’ social media usage has been steadily rising for a number of years, proving that individuals 65 and over are not tech-averse.

Pew data from 2019 indicates that 46 percent of individuals 65 and older use Facebook. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram can be a great way to stay connected with family and friends and stay up-to-date on community events. But social media usage is not without risks, especially in regard to users’ safety. Seniors without much social media experience can heed these safety tips as they navigate popular platforms and discover all they have to offer.