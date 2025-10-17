‘It’s a lot more exciting to fish in the fall’: Options plentiful in Dayton region

While many spend their summers on the water, hoping to reel in the big catch, fall offers some seasonal benefits for fishing enthusiasts.

“During the fall, fish begin their last push to put on weight before winter. Cooler temperatures also mean that fish begin to come out of deeper pools where they had been taking refuge from warm waters during the hottest months of the year,” Nugent said. “As vegetation begins to die off in the fall, small baitfish begin to lose their protective habitat, this gives anglers a great chance to catch aggressive fish.”

MetroParks special events coordinator Chris Buck agrees.

“As the water cools, fish become more active,” Buck said. “They move into the shallows looking for food to prepare for winter. It’s a lot more exciting to fish in the fall.”

Fall fishing hotspots

Ready to cast your line?

A state fishing license is required for most Ohioans 16 and older. Pricing and details can be found at https://ohiodnr.gov. There are, however, a few MetroParks locations where a license is not required.

And with an abundance of bodies of water, there are plenty of fishing options close to home.

“Fall smallmouth fishing, sometimes colloquially called ‘fallmouth,’ can be especially rewarding as Dayton is particularly blessed with great bass fishing,” Nugent said. “I’m partial to going on the Stillwater River if I want to wade or floating the Great Miami between downtown and West Carrollton.”

Nugent is also partial to the Mad River close to Urbana, one of the few places in Ohio to find brown trout.

“During the fall, brown trout begin to develop a deep, rich palette of colors like yellows, browns, and red to match their surroundings,” he said.

A wide variety of fish are available locally throughout fall.

“Possum Creek MetroPark is a great spot if you like fishing from a canoe or kayak,” Buck said. “When the Great Miami River is high, you can catch a lot of smallmouth. I also recommend the northern end of the Mad River for trout.”

Gear up for fall

Cooler temperatures aren’t only a consideration for the fish.

“Make sure you dress for the weather, whether that’s rain or a morning chill,” Buck said. “Wear muted colors – fish won’t be scared away by loud noise, but they will be scared by loud colors. They can also feel vibrations through the ground, so consider wearing lighter shoes and watch your step.”

An addition to your fishing gear might also be in order.

“If you are looking to extend your season and don’t have access to a boat, the best piece of gear that you can acquire is a good pair of waders and boots,” Nugent said. “A pair of waders will allow you to stay out on the water for longer periods of time, get you into places where others cannot bank fish, and extend your fishing season to all year around.”

You may also want to switch up your bait for fall fishing.

“Since fish are more active in the fall, you can be too,” Buck said. “Use bait that you can move and actually chase fish if you want to. It’s a great time to be more active and engaged while fishing.”

No license? No problem

MetroParks where fishing is permitted without a license: