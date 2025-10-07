‘Jay’s Light’ is dedicated to eliminating the stigma engulfed in mental health

I’ve seen photos of Jayden, and her smile is infectious. I lost two brothers to suicide, and my family still feels aching void of their absence.

In Jayden’s honor, the Grants created Jay’s Light, an organization dedicated to eliminating the stigma engulfed in mental health. Helping to expand early access to mental health services can be a game changer for all people, especially the young. With the support of Care Source, each year the Grants host an event at UD designed to offer links between mental health struggles and community resources that support and lift those out of darkness.

Area students are invited to join this event focused on mental health for adolescents and young adults in Dayton and the surrounding region. This year the event will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21 at UD Arena. There will be a pep rally with Dayton Flyer athletes for kids in grades 6-12.

The young among us have an especially heavy burden as suicide is the second leading cause of death for those ages 15-24. Think about it. The fact that so many feel hopeless to the point of ending their life should make us all want to stand in solidarity. One more loss to suicide is too many. Given the complex and complicated aftermath of suicide loss, I’m deeply touched by the Grant family.

Their high-profile willingness to share their grief so that others might recognize a way forward is courageous.

Last year I attended the Jay’s Light event. I was struck by how welcoming the atmosphere was. The Grants spoke of Jayden, and guest speakers illuminated their stories so that others might connect to that space where confusion and adversity find purpose. There’s nothing like a personal story. Hearing someone stand before a microphone to recount how they found their way beyond despair can be a game changer for someone else who might be carrying the invisible burden of paralyzing sadness.

Here’s the thing about mental health struggles; many who battle are seldom forthcoming. You just never know how the willingness to talk about hard things might impact someone.

I get this is an uncomfortable Sunday column for many. I also realize my message on this subject might feel redundant as I write often about suicide awareness, especially this time of year. But not everyone hears the first time. Many of us need reinforcement and encouragement over and over so that words of support can penetrate our battered minds.

Here in the Dayton, we love college basketball. Attending games at the UD Arena makes us all stand in solidarity and cheer our beloved Flyers towards victory. The Grant Family and Care Source are inviting all of us to do the same for the young in our community, so they have the greatest chance to live in their light.

For more information, email Cynthia.Pience@caresource.com.

Anne Marie Romer lives in Centerville and is the author of the book, “Just Give Me The Road.” Follow her on instagram @romerannemarie, or contact her via email romeranne319@gmail.com.