Jimmy Kimmel will not air tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

Jimmy Kimmel poses for photographers, March 30, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 11 minutes ago
ABC has reinstated Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show but his return Tuesday night will be preempted on the Dayton region’s ABC affiliate.

ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely on Wednesday after comments he made about Charlie Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10, in a monologue. Kimmel said “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

Backlash to Kimmel’s comments was swift. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their stations. Others, including several fellow comedians, came to his defense.

Demonstrators hold signs outside El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is staged, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Sinclair, the parent company of nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations across the country including local WKEF (Dayton 24/7 Now), said Monday that it would not air Kimmel’s show Tuesday and would broadcast news programming instead. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the company said.

A newsroom employee at WKEF (Dayton 24/7 Now) who answered the phone confirmed the preemption Tuesday morning.

“We will have a longer newscast,” the employee said.

Messages were left with station management. This story will be updated when more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

