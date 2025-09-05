Joe Burrow’s fashion: Cincinnati Bengals QB stays ready to impress this season

The Cartier Signature C sunglasses (also called “buffs”) he has worn throughout the 2020s are often part of his signature looks. Joe Cool’s influence is so strong, fans have purchased versions of the eyewear, even dressing as him for Halloween and donning a pair. (You can get an inexpensive version on Amazon for as little as $9, though the real pairs are more than $1,000 and up to $10,000.)

The NFL player was recently featured in a Sports Illustrated video breaking down some of his looks:

As a brand spokesperson for the activewear line ALO Yoga (Air, Land, and Ocean), Burrow has been sharing Instagram posts of himself in the apparel.

If you need tons of photos of Burrow in ALO apparel, just visit the ALO + Joe Burrow store online to shop.

The Bengals QB has been busy in the advertising world. Here he is playing chess in a spot for BodyArmor:

Burrow has major endorsements including Nike, Bose, Cash App, Guinness, Fanatics, Kroger Health and more. He’s also been in ads for Prime Video.

Here is a look back at some of his memorable fashion moments on social media:

‘Lookin’ clean’ at a Bengals-Bills game: Jan. 22, 2023

The Bengals called it Joe ‘Sheisty season’: Jan. 15, 2023

Sporting the Cartiers again: Jan. 8, 2023

Joe suited up: Jan. 2, 2023

‘Unbothered’ entering the game against the Kansas City Chiefs: Dec. 5, 2022

Joe Brr is Joe Fur, and all love: The QB posted this one to his Instagram page on Jan. 30, 2022

‘Back on track’: Joey B shares his look in January 2021