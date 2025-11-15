Jogging Santas return to West Chester Twp. for second annual Trot and holiday festivities

“Who doesn’t want to see a bunch of Santa’s running down the street?” said Abigail Cook, a member of the C3 board who organized the event.

Activities run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and include a block-long elf race for children, crafts in the library, songs sung Lakota West High School’s choir, and a visit with Santa Claus, along with a pet parade and costume contest.

“We wanted to start a fun, family-friendly tradition for the community,” said Lynda O’Connor, C3’s president.

The trot began as an idea from the board when Cook said she remembered a past Santa Run that had been discontinued.

“I said, ‘We need to have something like that again.’ We voted on it and expanded the idea.”

The first 50 registrants for the Santa Trot will get a “Santa suit so they are fully prepped for the day,” O’Connor said.

Cost is $20 through Nov. 14; $25 Nov. 15 through race day. Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/SantaTrot

“We would love to have people get dressed up – their pets too,” O’Connor said.

Between the library and Clock Tower a Santa’s Lane filled with vendors will be set up. At Santa’s Kitchen hot adult and children’s beverages will be sold.

In connection with the Santa Trot C3 will be collecting for its Senior Shoebox program, now in its fifth year. Community members are asked to fill plastic shoeboxes with senior citizen friendly items and bring them to the library.

Suggested items include hats, gloves, slipper socks, lotion or hand cream, bath loofah, coffee mug, lip balm, ornament, package hard candy/mints, hair brush, small jigsaw puzzle, large print books or similar items.

Last year 408 shoeboxes were collected and distributed to seniors, O’Connor said. For each box donated, a raffle ticket for a pair of earrings provided by Welling & Co. Jewelers will be issued.

The shoeboxes will then be wrapped with a small throw blanket from noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 7, at West Chester Hospital. Volunteers are needed as are donations of throw blankets.

“We want to make sure everybody has a little bit of holiday spirit,’’ O’Connor said.

“People are so phenomenally generous when they understand the need.”

Last year’s inaugural Santa Trot raised more than $7,000, said Landon Meador, C3 board member.

“This year we are hoping to double than number in order to launch our Phoenix Fund – a fund focused entirely on people in our community — primarily women and children who are survivors of domestic violence,” Meador said. That fund begins Jan. 1.

DEC. 6 EVENT SCHEDULE

11 a.m.: Race registration, packet pickup, Santa’s Lane vendor and Santa’s Kitchen open

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Children’s holiday themed crafts and activities at MidPointe Library West Chester

11:15 a.m.: Pet parade and costume contest

11:30 a.m.: Performance by Lakota West choir inside library

Noon: Santa Trot

1 p.m.: Little Elf Run for children

1:15 p.m., Lakota West Choir performs inside library

More online: www.c3ohio.org