Julia is waiting at the theater this Thanksgiving

The film takes on her humor and playfulness beginning with the opening Jimi Hendrix tune, giving a nod to her rock and roll status in the kitchen.

Her life was a love letter to France, to her beloved husband, Paul Child, to passion in all things, to adventure, to history and to the unending quest to uncover all of the flavors that a kitchen and a great cook can discover together with the right ingredients.

Not content with TV dinners and the convenient cooking that was in style at the time, she blazed trails with a thirst for knowledge, travel and hunger for fine dining.

In her beloved husband’s words she was “funny, darling and intelligent.” And she was that.

Famous chefs including Marcus Samuelsson, Ina Garten and José Andrés weigh in on her genius and trailblazing career.

This film is a powerful feel-good story of overcoming enormous odds.

Child was a woman trying to do impossible things — firstly endeavoring to make a name for herself in a male-dominated profession. Secondly, as an American trying to blaze trails in the art of French cooking, training at the elite Le Cordon Bleu school in Paris, France. Thirdly, as an author taking 12 long years to write an enormous cookbook with two other chefs that changed the entire publishing industry. Lastly, as as unlikely television star demonstrating recipes from one of the most challenging cuisines, bringing French cooking to American cooks who had already embraced convenience.

Today food is a serious hobby, entertaining activity and lucrative business, but before Child came around, home cooks were missing style and imagination, using processed and boxed food while chefs were relegated to the kitchen with little fanfare.

Child changed all of that. She was creative, unapologetic, talented, funny, theatrical and dedicated to her art form. She had the courage of her convictions and was approachable and real. As her career took off she also helped public television take off. She was a progressive, relatable forward thinking woman who opened many doors for others.

Hers is the salivating story of a life well lived, taking what was considered a domestic profession and making it cool, fun and accessible.

She had a healthy appetite and a love for eating and paved the way for modern chefs and home cooks to explore and experiment with food.

When you cook, you give part of yourself to others. There is deep joy that can be found in cooking. There is community that can be discovered. There is also so much love. That coupled with generous amounts of butter, and Child gave all of us a recipe for magic.

If you are looking for inspiration in the kitchen this week, look no further, this is the film for you.

