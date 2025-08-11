Kings Island announces it is closing Boo Blasters on Boo Hill ride

Boo Blasters on Boo Hill was one of several attractions housed within the large show building in Kings Island’s Planet Snoopy area. When the park opened in 1972, the building housed a boat ride titled The Enchanted Voyage, which took guests through the worlds of various Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

In the time since, the building has been home to attractions such as The Smurf’s Enchanted Voyage, the cult-classic Phantom Theatre and even Scooby Doo and the Haunted Castle.

In fact, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill utilizes the same ride system and much of the same theming as the Scooby Doo ride.

Guests will have until Sept. 1 to get their last rides on Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, before it is put to rest.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Kings Mills. For more information, check out visitkingsisland.com.