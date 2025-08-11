Kings Island announces it is closing Boo Blasters on Boo Hill ride

Breaking: Shelter in place lifted in Washington Twp.; No threat to the public

Warren County amusement park Kings Island has announced the closure of popular family ride Boo Blasters on Boo Hill to “make way for future development.”

Opening in 2010, the attraction has guests venture into Bleakstone Manor, battling various ghosts, ghouls and other creatures along the way.

Boo Blasters on Boo Hill was one of several attractions housed within the large show building in Kings Island’s Planet Snoopy area. When the park opened in 1972, the building housed a boat ride titled The Enchanted Voyage, which took guests through the worlds of various Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

In the time since, the building has been home to attractions such as The Smurf’s Enchanted Voyage, the cult-classic Phantom Theatre and even Scooby Doo and the Haunted Castle.

In fact, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill utilizes the same ride system and much of the same theming as the Scooby Doo ride.

Guests will have until Sept. 1 to get their last rides on Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, before it is put to rest.

Kings Island opened for its 52nd season on Saturday, April 20, 2024. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF

Credit: Alex Cutler

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Kings Mills. For more information, check out visitkingsisland.com.

