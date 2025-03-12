Kings Island announces return of Halloween Haunt, Winterfest

This fall, the park will be taken over by various creatures of the night for the 25th anniversary of Halloween Haunt. While Kings Island has yet to announce the new slate of haunted mazes or scare zones, the fan-favorite, fright-filled event will return select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1.

Just a few days later on Sept. 21, the park will begin its family-friendly Halloween event known as Tricks and Treats. The festivities include various activities as well as crafts and candy. Children are also encouraged to attend in costume. Tricks and Treats will run select days through Nov. 2.

Rounding out the year, Kings Island’s Winterfest will return select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31. This event has a long history at the park, going as far back as 1982. The festival is known for its large collection of decorative lights, festive live shows and holiday activities.

This announcement comes in contrast with Kings Island’s sister park, Kings Dominion in Virginia, which announced the cancellation of its annual Winterfest event earlier this year. Both are under the ownership of Six Flags. However, Kings Dominion only introduced the event in 2019.

Kings Island will also host a variety of festivals this summer including Grand Carnivale and the Food and Wine Festival.

The park opens for the season April 19.

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin.

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com