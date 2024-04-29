Last chance to check out ‘Dinosaurs in Motion’ exhibit at Air Force Museum

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s “Dinosaurs in Motion” exhibition is in its final weeks.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Imagine Exhibitions, a company that focuses on creating special exhibits and events for zoos, science centers and museums. It is open until May 13.

Featuring 14 fully interactive dinosaur sculptures, the display is to educate people on the long-lost inhabitants of planet Earth. Guests will be able to see metal skeletons of Triceratops, Ankylosaurus, Tyrannosaurus and more. These dinosaurs are also interactive, as guests can make them move and bite using remote controls.

Guests may take part in hands-on activities in “Innovation Stations.” These stations will feature a variety of art and science projects.

“Dinosaurs in Motion is the most unique dinosaur exhibition touring right now. No other exhibition using the dinosaur brand offers this level of interactivity in the areas of STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics],” said Tom Zaller, CEO and President of Imagine Exhibitions. “We are excited to present these incredible works of art in a tactile way that really speaks to the most important educational topics in our culture.”

Like the Air Force Museum itself, “Dinosaurs in Motion” is a free exhibit that families can enjoy at no charge.

After guests experience the thrills of the Jurassic era, they can discover the rest of the Air Force Museum.

How to go

What: “Dinosaurs in Motion”

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Cost: Free

When: Open through May 13, 2024. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil or call 937-255-1283.

