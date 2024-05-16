Patio of the week: The Foundry rooftop gives the fresh air and the views our city deserves

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The entire seventh floor of the hotel has been dedicated to food and drink with The Foundry restaurant perched high up offering views perfect for watching a Dragons game on the outdoor patio while you eat.

Dayton is begging for more rooftops to be activated to take full advantage of skylines, sunsets and views, but if you’re going to have just one this is a terrific one to have.

The relaxed gastropub, which opened last summer, has a menu of wood oven cooked dishes and seasonal cuisine.

The decor features exposed ceilings, copper finishes, custom millwork, and stained concrete floors softened by modern furnishings. The outdoor area features seating around fire pits and glass railings. The bar on the first floor is also open for business, featuring a nice wine list, solid cocktails and some apps with European inspired flair.

On good weather days the wrap-around terrace is where it’s at with views overlooking not only the ballpark, but the city itself. The restaurant’s main bar opens up to the outside with seating so a drink is never far away if you are not seated at a table.

The menu is equipped for a solid happy hour with charcuterie ($19), smoked burrata toast ($16) and crispy cornmeal calamari ($14) or a casual sandwich with a house smoked pastrami Reuben ($19), chicken cheesesteak ($17) or a forged burger ($20).

They also have woodfired pizzas including a cousin Vinni ($20) with pepperoni, spicy arrabbiata and goat cheese, a vegan nutty mushroom made with cashew alfredo sauce and a loaded potato pizza made with roasted garlic, rosemary, Yukon potato, bacon, smoked mozzarella, sour cream, chives and potato chips ($18).

Entrees include a 24-hour brined chicken that is roasted and served with mushroom risotto, peas and carrots ($29), an 8 oz. steak poutine ($48), a lemon-herb salmon Caesar salad ($34) and a wonderful Brussels sprout Caesar salad dusted with pecorino ($15). A charred meatball pappardelle ($25) and smoked cherry pork belly ($32) and shrimp and grits ($27) seemed to offer the most vibrant flavors.

Desserts include a maple carrot cake ($9), dark chocolate terrine ($8) and a summery lemon thyme crème brulée topped with a blueberry compote. There is plenty of seating, but get there early on game days as the competition for a table is likely to be fierce.

The food is good and so is the service. On a recent visit the kitchen had an issue with our order. Jan Williams, the manager of the restaurant, acted quickly and did a great job handling it giving great customer service. It was an exchange that was pitch perfect and so appreciated.

For so many reasons — food, drink, views, atmosphere, service — it’s so exciting to have a rooftop like this in our city. I’m just hoping this is one of many more to come.

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: The Foundry

Where: 124 Madison St., Dayton on the seventh floor of the AC Hotel

Parking: Find parking on the street or you can valet at the hotel

More information: (937) 965-7500 or thefoundryrooftop.co