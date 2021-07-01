dayton-daily-news logo
Learning Tree Farm offering 300 free passes to families

Kaitlin Salley
What to Know | 38 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

Learning Tree Farm, a Dayton nonprofit dedicated to teaching others about the environment and nature, is now giving 300 families the opportunity to visit the educational center for free. Typically, guests must pay $5 per person or $20 for a group of four to ten to be admitted to the farm.

The free passes, donated to Learning Tree Farm in a grant from PNC, cover entire immediate families for one year of unlimited drop-in visits.

Learning Tree Farm was founded in 1973 by elementary school teachers Sally Keyes and Jean Ryan with the intention to connect children from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to nature. Nearly half a century later, Learning Tree Farm has provided nature-based educational programs for 130 schools and thousands of families across the Miami Valley.

The nonprofit farm is home to two historic barns that house farm animals like goats, sheep, ponies, donkeys and more, a learning garden with local seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs, hiking trails and a historic farmhouse built in 1829.

Learning Tree Farm provides access to hands-on learning in a traditional farm setting to all children and families in the Miami Valley. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Those who wish to apply for a pass can do so on Learning Tree Farms’ website or by contacting the farm by phone at 937-866-8650 or by email at ceo@learningtreefarm.org and providing the information requested in the online form.

Learning Tree Farm is located at 3376 S. Union Road in Dayton and is open from Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information about Learning Tree Farm can be found on their website or Facebook page.

