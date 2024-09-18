FALL ARTS PREVIEW: 2024-25 concerts in the Dayton region

Classical fans can also expect notable performances from Bach Society of Dayton, Chamber Music Yellow Springs, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Classical aside, you’re bound to find cross-genre delights in the DPO’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra presentations, particularly evenings devoted to The Beatles, The Eagles, Motown, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Neil Diamond and Tony Bennett.

Dayton Opera, in collaboration with Wright State University, celebrates the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” but also provides the endearing return of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and Verdi’s epic “Aida.”

In addition to TV and stage star Tony Danza appearing at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, you can find variety elsewhere courtesy of Dayton Live, Miami Valley Community Concert Association and University of Dayton.

CLASSICAL

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.

Masterworks Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Nov. 8-9, 2024: Beethoven, London, and a World Premiere

Jan. 10-11, 2025: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto

March 14-15, 2025: Requiem

Apr. 25-26, 2025: Dvoȓák’s Cello Concerto

June 13-14, 2025: Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony

SuperPops Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Nov. 2, 2024: Broadway By Request

Dec. 7, 2024: Hometown Holidays

Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2025: The Music of Tony Bennett

Feb. 22, 2025: Hollywood Hits

May 3, 2025: Ann Hampton Calloway

Rockin’ Orchestra Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 26, 2024: Don’t Stop Believin’: The Music of Journey

Jan. 4, 2025: The Motortown All-Stars

Jan. 25, 2025: Country Hits: Songs From Nashville

March 8, 2025: Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles

June 7, 2025: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond

Family Series

2:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 27, 2024: PhilharMonster

March 16, 2025: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: It’s a World of Dance

Learning Series

Time varies. Schuster Center

Oct. 30, 2024: Young People’s Concert: Pure Imagination

Nov. 23, 2024: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert

Feb. 25-27, 2025: Magic Carpet Concerts: Bugs!!

Apr. 30, 2025: Young People’s Concert: The Orchestra Moves

May 4, 2025: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert

Special Events

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Nov. 22-23, 2024: “Elf in Concert”

Dec. 18, 2024: Handel’s “Messiah”

May 25, 2025: Memorial Day Celebration Concert (7 p.m. Carillon Park)

Dayton Opera

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of varied programs.

Sept. 21-22, 2024: “South Pacific” (7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun.)

Dec. 6 and 8, 2024: “Amahl and the Night Visitors” (7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2:30 p.m. Sun.)

Feb. 2, 2025: Three Tenors: Encore!

Apr. 4 and 6, 2025: Verdi’s “Aida”

Bach Society of Dayton

Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering

937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org

Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.

Oct. 20, 2024: “Memorials”

Dec. 8, 2024: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”

March 9, 2025: “American Mosaic”

Apr. 13, 2025: Handel’s “Messiah” (A Palm Sunday presentation in Troy)

May 18, 2025: “In Praise of Peace”

Chamber Music Yellow Springs

First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-374-8800 or cmys.org

Chamber Music Yellow Springs purposes to present chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures.

Sept. 29, 2024: Trio Zimbalist

Nov. 10, 2024: Viano Quartet

Feb. 23, 2025: Aizuri Quartet

March 23, 2025: Akropolis Reed Quintet

Apr. 27, 2025: Competition Finals

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

937-530-0515 or mvso.org

Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.

Feb. 22, 2025: “All About Love” (Arbogast Performing Arts Center)

Musica!

937-619-9755 or musicadayton.org

Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures.

Oct. 27, 2024: “Dimensions Beyond” with the Wright State University Treble Choir (3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Ave., Dayton)

Dec. 15, 2024: “Love Has Come” (3 p.m., The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 155 E. Thruston Blvd., Oakwood)

March 1, 2025: “Musica and Mimosas” fundraiser (10 a.m.-12 p.m., International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton)

May 4, 2025: “Metamorphosis” (3 p.m., Rose Theatre of Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton)

Sinclair Community College

Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

937-512-4580 or sinclair.edu

Sinclair’s Music Department offers ensemble participation including concert bands, choral ensembles, and jazz and guitar performing groups.

Oct. 1, 2024: Donald Broeman, guitar, and Michael G. Ronstadt, cello

Oct. 20, 2024: Wind Symphony and Concert Bands

Oct. 21, 2024: Jazz Clinic with John Fedchock, trombone

Nov. 10, 2024: Jazz Ensemble and Youth Jazz Ensemble with special guest vocalist Elaina McCormick

Dec. 6, 2024: “Sounds of the Season”

Dec. 11, 2024: Classical Guitar Ensemble

Jan. 25, 2025: Music High School Choral Festival

Feb. 16, 2025: Wind Symphony and Concert Bands

March 9, 2025: Chorale with Bach Society of Dayton

Apr. 9, 2025: U.S. Army Band Jazz Ambassadors with Youth Jazz Ensemble

Apr. 13, 2025: Jazz Ensemble and Youth Jazz Ensemble

Apr. 28, 2025: Concert Band

Apr. 30, 2025: Wind Symphony

May 2, 2025: Chorale

May 7, 2025: Classical Guitar Ensemble

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave,, Springfield

937-328-3874 or springfieldsym.org

Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.

Sept. 28, 2024: Miriam K. Smith

Nov. 2, 2024: To Be or Not to Bop: The Music of Dizzy and Bird

Nov. 9, 2024: Anna Shelest

Jan. 25, 2025: Babatunde Akinboboye

University of Dayton ArtsLIVE

Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

937-229-2787 or udayton.edu/artssciences

ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”

Sept. 22, 2024: Akropolis Reed Quartet

Oct. 16, 2024: Donny McCaslin

Nov. 10, 2024: The Marian Consort

Jan. 25, 2025: Alicia Olatuja

Feb. 5, 2025: Owls

Wright State University

Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.

Oct. 3-5, 2024: Fall Strings Festival

Oct. 8, 2024: Chamber Orchestra Concert

Oct. 9, 2024: Wind Symphony/Concert Band Concert

Oct. 29, 2024: University Symphony Orchestra Concert

Nov. 3, 2024: Opera Scenes

Nov. 8, 2024: Treble & Tenor-Bass Concert

Nov. 10, 2024: Collegiate Chorale Concert

Nov. 14, 2024: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Nov. 26, 2024: Chamber Orchestra Concert

Dec. 3, 2024: Jazz Lab & Jazz Combo Concert

Dec. 7, 2024: Brass & Sax Festival

COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”

Sept. 21, 2024: BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience

Oct. 12, 2024: Tony Danza

Nov. 16, 2024: So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

Dec. 7, 2024: The Tenors from Canada

Dec. 15, 2024: “Christmas in the Air”

Jan. 11, 2025: Walkin’ the Line (Johnny Cash tribute)

Feb. 2, 2025: Naturally 7

Feb. 22, 2025: “Love Is in the Air” (Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra)

March 1, 2025: Diamond Rio

March 8, 2025: The Beat Goes On (Cher tribute)

March 22, 2025: Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé

Apr. 5, 2025: Newsboys

Apr. 15, 2025: Handel’s “Messiah” (Bach Society of Dayton)

May 17, 2025: Rumors: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Clark State Performing Arts Center

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers diverse musical programming.

Sept. 28, 2024: “Emerging Brilliance”: Miriam K. Smith and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony

Nov. 9, 2024: “Heritage and Harmony”: Celebrating Women Composers with Ukrainian pianist Anna Shelest

Nov. 23, 2024: BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience

Dec. 12, 2024: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Jan. 25, 2025: “Symphonic Fusion”: Springfield Youth Symphony meets The Hip Hopera Singer

March 8, 2025: “Beyond the Screen: Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert”

March 14, 2025: “Dirty Dancing in Concert”

March 21, 2025: Chris Ruggiero – Livin’ The Dream

March 23, 2025: “Fraggle Rock Live”

Apr. 5, 2025: Mahler’s Symphony No. 5: A Monumental Masterpiece

Apr. 24, 2025: Gina Chavez

May 2, 2025: “MJ Live”

May 17, 2025: “Nationalistic Harmonies: Rutter, Stravinsky, Elgar, and Rimsky-Korsakov

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond

This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10, 2024: Berachah Valley

Nov. 14, 2024: Puzzle of Light

Skinner Pipe Organ Performances

Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.

Oct. 6, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15

Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

937-530-0642 or daytongaymenschorus.org

Founded in 2003, DGMC is committed to “continually reaching for excellence in choral music, forging active community partnerships and educating others about the value of diversity.”

Dec. 7, 2024: “All I Want For Christmas” (Westminster Presbyterian Church)

Dayton Live

Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents varying styles of music.

Nov. 14, 2024: Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: Their Greatest Hits

Nov. 15, 2025: The Piano Guys

Jan. 24, 2025: Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin: IV

Feb. 7, 2025: Classic Albums Live Performs Queen: News of the World

March 22, 2025: Shamrock Tenors

Miami University Performing Arts Series

Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford

513-529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu

Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”

Sept. 20, 2024: Fisk Jubilee Singers

Apr. 5, 2025: Pan Rocks 2025

Miami Valley Community Concert Association

Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

937-853-8292 or mvcconcert.org

Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”

Oct. 20, 2024: Scott Keo

March 16, 2025: Grandstand: Piano’s Pop Icons featuring Dayton native Ian Benjamin

May 18, 2025: The Victims of Love featuring Music of The Eagles

Nutter Center

3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-4789 or nuttercenter.com

Dec. 7, 2024: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Lost Christmas Eve Tour”

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

Sept. 14, 2024: Burton Cummings of the original The Guess Who 60th Anniversary Hits Tour with special guest King Solomon Hicks

Sept. 28, 2024: Testament & Kreator with special guests Possessed

Sorg Opera House

63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org

The Sorg aims “to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life” in Middletown and its region.

Sept. 27, 2024: Listen to the Music: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers

Oct. 4, 2024: Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top

Oct. 18, 2024: Gabriel Sanchez: The Prince Experience

Nov. 8, 2024: Simply Queen

Nov. 9, 2024: Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago

