FALL ARTS PREVIEW: 2024-25 concerts in the Dayton region

Numerous offerings of orchestral, vocal and chamber performances will fill area stages throughout the 2024-2025 season.
Under the artistic leadership of Neal Gittleman in his 30th and final season, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will pay tribute to the masters (Beethoven, Dvoȓák, Handel, Mozart, Saint Saint-Saëns) while also providing a particularly notable social justice-inspired Requiem concert centered on Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unharmed,” inspired by the final words of seven Black men including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown Jr., John Crawford III and Eric Garner.
Classical fans can also expect notable performances from Bach Society of Dayton, Chamber Music Yellow Springs, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra.
Classical aside, you’re bound to find cross-genre delights in the DPO’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra presentations, particularly evenings devoted to The Beatles, The Eagles, Motown, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Neil Diamond and Tony Bennett.
Dayton Opera, in collaboration with Wright State University, celebrates the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” but also provides the endearing return of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and Verdi’s epic “Aida.”
In addition to TV and stage star Tony Danza appearing at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, you can find variety elsewhere courtesy of Dayton Live, Miami Valley Community Concert Association and University of Dayton.
CLASSICAL
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.
Masterworks Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Nov. 8-9, 2024: Beethoven, London, and a World Premiere
Jan. 10-11, 2025: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto
March 14-15, 2025: Requiem
Apr. 25-26, 2025: Dvoȓák’s Cello Concerto
June 13-14, 2025: Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony
SuperPops Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Nov. 2, 2024: Broadway By Request
Dec. 7, 2024: Hometown Holidays
Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2025: The Music of Tony Bennett
Feb. 22, 2025: Hollywood Hits
May 3, 2025: Ann Hampton Calloway
Rockin’ Orchestra Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 26, 2024: Don’t Stop Believin’: The Music of Journey
Jan. 4, 2025: The Motortown All-Stars
Jan. 25, 2025: Country Hits: Songs From Nashville
March 8, 2025: Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles
June 7, 2025: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond
Family Series
2:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 27, 2024: PhilharMonster
March 16, 2025: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: It’s a World of Dance
Learning Series
Time varies. Schuster Center
Oct. 30, 2024: Young People’s Concert: Pure Imagination
Nov. 23, 2024: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert
Feb. 25-27, 2025: Magic Carpet Concerts: Bugs!!
Apr. 30, 2025: Young People’s Concert: The Orchestra Moves
May 4, 2025: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert
Special Events
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Nov. 22-23, 2024: “Elf in Concert”
Dec. 18, 2024: Handel’s “Messiah”
May 25, 2025: Memorial Day Celebration Concert (7 p.m. Carillon Park)
Dayton Opera
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of varied programs.
Sept. 21-22, 2024: “South Pacific” (7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun.)
Dec. 6 and 8, 2024: “Amahl and the Night Visitors” (7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2:30 p.m. Sun.)
Feb. 2, 2025: Three Tenors: Encore!
Apr. 4 and 6, 2025: Verdi’s “Aida”
Bach Society of Dayton
Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering
937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org
Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.
Oct. 20, 2024: “Memorials”
Dec. 8, 2024: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”
March 9, 2025: “American Mosaic”
Apr. 13, 2025: Handel’s “Messiah” (A Palm Sunday presentation in Troy)
May 18, 2025: “In Praise of Peace”
Chamber Music Yellow Springs
First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-374-8800 or cmys.org
Chamber Music Yellow Springs purposes to present chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures.
Sept. 29, 2024: Trio Zimbalist
Nov. 10, 2024: Viano Quartet
Feb. 23, 2025: Aizuri Quartet
March 23, 2025: Akropolis Reed Quintet
Apr. 27, 2025: Competition Finals
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra
937-530-0515 or mvso.org
Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.
Feb. 22, 2025: “All About Love” (Arbogast Performing Arts Center)
Musica!
937-619-9755 or musicadayton.org
Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures.
Oct. 27, 2024: “Dimensions Beyond” with the Wright State University Treble Choir (3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Ave., Dayton)
Dec. 15, 2024: “Love Has Come” (3 p.m., The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 155 E. Thruston Blvd., Oakwood)
March 1, 2025: “Musica and Mimosas” fundraiser (10 a.m.-12 p.m., International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton)
May 4, 2025: “Metamorphosis” (3 p.m., Rose Theatre of Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton)
Sinclair Community College
Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
937-512-4580 or sinclair.edu
Sinclair’s Music Department offers ensemble participation including concert bands, choral ensembles, and jazz and guitar performing groups.
Oct. 1, 2024: Donald Broeman, guitar, and Michael G. Ronstadt, cello
Oct. 20, 2024: Wind Symphony and Concert Bands
Oct. 21, 2024: Jazz Clinic with John Fedchock, trombone
Nov. 10, 2024: Jazz Ensemble and Youth Jazz Ensemble with special guest vocalist Elaina McCormick
Dec. 6, 2024: “Sounds of the Season”
Dec. 11, 2024: Classical Guitar Ensemble
Jan. 25, 2025: Music High School Choral Festival
Feb. 16, 2025: Wind Symphony and Concert Bands
March 9, 2025: Chorale with Bach Society of Dayton
Apr. 9, 2025: U.S. Army Band Jazz Ambassadors with Youth Jazz Ensemble
Apr. 13, 2025: Jazz Ensemble and Youth Jazz Ensemble
Apr. 28, 2025: Concert Band
Apr. 30, 2025: Wind Symphony
May 2, 2025: Chorale
May 7, 2025: Classical Guitar Ensemble
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave,, Springfield
937-328-3874 or springfieldsym.org
Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.
Sept. 28, 2024: Miriam K. Smith
Nov. 2, 2024: To Be or Not to Bop: The Music of Dizzy and Bird
Nov. 9, 2024: Anna Shelest
Jan. 25, 2025: Babatunde Akinboboye
University of Dayton ArtsLIVE
Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton
937-229-2787 or udayton.edu/artssciences
ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”
Sept. 22, 2024: Akropolis Reed Quartet
Oct. 16, 2024: Donny McCaslin
Nov. 10, 2024: The Marian Consort
Jan. 25, 2025: Alicia Olatuja
Feb. 5, 2025: Owls
Wright State University
Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts
Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.
Oct. 3-5, 2024: Fall Strings Festival
Oct. 8, 2024: Chamber Orchestra Concert
Oct. 9, 2024: Wind Symphony/Concert Band Concert
Oct. 29, 2024: University Symphony Orchestra Concert
Nov. 3, 2024: Opera Scenes
Nov. 8, 2024: Treble & Tenor-Bass Concert
Nov. 10, 2024: Collegiate Chorale Concert
Nov. 14, 2024: Jazz Ensemble Concert
Nov. 26, 2024: Chamber Orchestra Concert
Dec. 3, 2024: Jazz Lab & Jazz Combo Concert
Dec. 7, 2024: Brass & Sax Festival
COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”
Sept. 21, 2024: BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience
Oct. 12, 2024: Tony Danza
Nov. 16, 2024: So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience
Dec. 7, 2024: The Tenors from Canada
Dec. 15, 2024: “Christmas in the Air”
Jan. 11, 2025: Walkin’ the Line (Johnny Cash tribute)
Feb. 2, 2025: Naturally 7
Feb. 22, 2025: “Love Is in the Air” (Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra)
March 1, 2025: Diamond Rio
March 8, 2025: The Beat Goes On (Cher tribute)
March 22, 2025: Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé
Apr. 5, 2025: Newsboys
Apr. 15, 2025: Handel’s “Messiah” (Bach Society of Dayton)
May 17, 2025: Rumors: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
Clark State Performing Arts Center
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers diverse musical programming.
Sept. 28, 2024: “Emerging Brilliance”: Miriam K. Smith and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Nov. 9, 2024: “Heritage and Harmony”: Celebrating Women Composers with Ukrainian pianist Anna Shelest
Nov. 23, 2024: BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience
Dec. 12, 2024: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Jan. 25, 2025: “Symphonic Fusion”: Springfield Youth Symphony meets The Hip Hopera Singer
March 8, 2025: “Beyond the Screen: Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert”
March 14, 2025: “Dirty Dancing in Concert”
March 21, 2025: Chris Ruggiero – Livin’ The Dream
March 23, 2025: “Fraggle Rock Live”
Apr. 5, 2025: Mahler’s Symphony No. 5: A Monumental Masterpiece
Apr. 24, 2025: Gina Chavez
May 2, 2025: “MJ Live”
May 17, 2025: “Nationalistic Harmonies: Rutter, Stravinsky, Elgar, and Rimsky-Korsakov
Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org
Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond
This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10, 2024: Berachah Valley
Nov. 14, 2024: Puzzle of Light
Skinner Pipe Organ Performances
Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.
Oct. 6, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15
Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus
937-530-0642 or daytongaymenschorus.org
Founded in 2003, DGMC is committed to “continually reaching for excellence in choral music, forging active community partnerships and educating others about the value of diversity.”
Dec. 7, 2024: “All I Want For Christmas” (Westminster Presbyterian Church)
Dayton Live
Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents varying styles of music.
Nov. 14, 2024: Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: Their Greatest Hits
Nov. 15, 2025: The Piano Guys
Jan. 24, 2025: Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin: IV
Feb. 7, 2025: Classic Albums Live Performs Queen: News of the World
March 22, 2025: Shamrock Tenors
Miami University Performing Arts Series
Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford
513-529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu
Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”
Sept. 20, 2024: Fisk Jubilee Singers
Apr. 5, 2025: Pan Rocks 2025
Miami Valley Community Concert Association
Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
937-853-8292 or mvcconcert.org
Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”
Oct. 20, 2024: Scott Keo
March 16, 2025: Grandstand: Piano’s Pop Icons featuring Dayton native Ian Benjamin
May 18, 2025: The Victims of Love featuring Music of The Eagles
Nutter Center
3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-4789 or nuttercenter.com
Dec. 7, 2024: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Lost Christmas Eve Tour”
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com
Sept. 14, 2024: Burton Cummings of the original The Guess Who 60th Anniversary Hits Tour with special guest King Solomon Hicks
Sept. 28, 2024: Testament & Kreator with special guests Possessed
Sorg Opera House
63 S. Main St., Middletown
The Sorg aims “to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life” in Middletown and its region.
Sept. 27, 2024: Listen to the Music: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers
Oct. 4, 2024: Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top
Oct. 18, 2024: Gabriel Sanchez: The Prince Experience
Nov. 8, 2024: Simply Queen
Nov. 9, 2024: Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago
