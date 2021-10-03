Literacy Center marks 10th anniversary, moves to new location

“The center faced an unexpected move when the building we occupied was sold, and we lost our in-kind rent,” explains Joy Levett, development and communications manager. “We were able to find a location close by with better bus access for our students because we are across the street from the hub. We’ve enjoyed making our new center an inviting space where students can learn and have access to learning materials and technology.”

Clients are now also served at the Reibold Building.

Here’s what they can use:

Backpacks

Wide-ruled spiral notebooks

Pocket folders

Cans of coffee

Paper cups

Paper towels and/or napkins

Antibacterial wipes

Hand sanitizer

Gift cards and auction donations

Individually wrapped chocolates and hard candies

Laptops

Tablets

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1995 Shiloh Springs Road in Dayton, Monday through Thursday by arrangement, to ensure safe social distancing in the center. Please call (937)567-9600 to schedule a drop off time.

Other ways to help: Volunteer, attend the fundraiser

Imagine the satisfaction of helping another person learn to read. Whether you can give one hour a week or 10, the BLC can find a place for you.

Volunteer tutors come from many walks of life: engineers, teachers, nurses, research analysts, accountants, homemakers, carpenters, mechanics, and artists. A tutor’s background does not matter as much as possessing a sincere willingness to help others.

“Volunteering to tutor is a wonderful way to help, regardless of previous teaching experience,” says Levett. “We provide curriculum and training and tutors bring their experiences and desire to make a difference in the lives of others. Volunteers are the backbone of all we do. We wouldn’t exist without them.”

There are other ways to help. In addition to tutoring, some of additional volunteer jobs include:

Fundraising

Custodial/general cleaning help

Reception/Secretarial help

Data entry

Special events

For more information: www.brunnerliteracy.org

Celebration planned

On Oct. 16, the BLC will celebrate their students’ successes with a special event, “A Night at the Library.” The fundraiser evening will be held in the atrium of the downtown Dayton Metro Library, and will feature entertainment, dinner and a silent auction.

Dan Foley, the event chairperson, notes that BLC student success has a ripple effect in the community. “The BLC has spent 10 years helping adults change their lives and strengthen their families, leading to a stronger local workforce, more economic security, and ultimately helping people achieve their full potential,” he says. “We think that is something to celebrate!”

Funds from A Night at the Library will be used to sustain, enhance, and expand adult learning opportunities into the future.

A major part of the event will be the silent auction, which will feature Dayton artists, writers and businesses. The auction will also feature a gift card tree, and auction organizers are hoping to receive enough gift cards to fill two trees. The BLC welcomes gift cards and larger contributions for the auction. Gift cards can be mailed to 1995 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton, OH 45426, and other contributions can be arranged by contacting Levett at jlevett@brunnerliteracy.org.

If you’d like to attend the event, visit www.brunnerliteracy.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.