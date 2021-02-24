Local businesses team up to create candle to raise money for domestic-abuse victims

Salon Noir has partnered with the Artemis Center, Dayton Real Estate Crush and beck + call to raise awareness and money for domestic violence victims. On Saturday, Feb. 27, beck + call will be hosting an event to debut NOIR Crush, a candle created by Amber Bromer of Salon Noir and Elizabeth Cooper, the owner of Dayton Real Estate Crush.

Explore Local salon teams up with Toxic Brew Company to create decadent chocolate porter

“Elizabeth Cooper, the owner of Dayton Real Estate Crush, is one of my best friends,” said Amber Bromer, the owner of Salon Noir. “Salon Noir has had candles in the past, but it was her brilliant idea to merge our brands together for charity.”