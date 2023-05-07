Love affair with libraries, librarians started early

We ate lunch with students. Jess got the rock star treatment, “I have never met an author before!” Then we went with our librarians to tour the New Carlisle Public Library. How cool is that? I felt so special.

That evening I did another event with Jess at Edison Community College in Piqua. We had some extra time beforehand so I sat down to chat with Jess and our entourage of librarians. Drew Wichterman from the Tipp City Public Library was there, he was a key organizer of all these activities.

We discussed library topics; book clubs, banned books, even Colleen Hoover. Then Jess signed books as WYSO’s Luke Dennis, my patient, kind driver all day long suggested: “Hey, Vick, they’ve got a ping pong table down the hall, do you want to hit a few?” I played ping pong in my suit. Not very well.

Before I interviewed Jess I asked her to update me; she told me some things that were happening. Then she shared that exciting news with our audiences; that her “Kinship” novels are being considered for adaptation into a TV series and she has a deal for a new book, a mystery set on an island in Lake Erie.

I had finally spent an entire day hanging out with librarians. I felt very blessed.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.