MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Emergency shelter needs personal care items, clothes for those it serves

For more than 75 years, through its neighborhood ministries, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton, has been working with folks who experience poverty and homelessness.
Since 1985, the nonprofit organization has provided emergency shelter services to men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in our community. As of 2009, SVdP operates the only two 24/7 emergency shelters for the general population in Montgomery County — one for men, and one for women and families.
In 2023, St. Vincent served 4,352 men, women and children in the shelter, with an average of 530 guests each night which includes an average of 79 children.
“While many aspects of shelter services have evolved and changed over the years, one thing that remains constant is the dedication and commitment of St. Vincent de Paul Society to people in need,” said Jackie Scott, assistant director of mission advancement. “Our mission is to, with Christian purpose, accompany those in need one person at a time by focusing on shelter, food and clothing.”
She says the key word is ‘accompany.’ “We want everyone who comes to us — regardless of their background, circumstances, or choices — to know they are not alone, they have dignity, and they are loved,” she adds. “The support of our caring community makes this work possible — through financial donors, supporters who give personal items, and thousands of volunteers who give of their time each year. It is amazing to see the good that can be done when we come together to love our neighbors.”
Donations of personal items are particularly important whether they are new or gently used.
“Most guests arrive with very little of their own, so clothes and shoes are important needs that must be addressed immediately,” Scott said. “Self-care items are essential for personal hygiene and dignity, and we quickly go through these in hot weather. We deeply appreciate the many ways our community cares for those seeking assistance with basic human needs.”
Here’s what they currently need:
- Hairbrushes
- Deodorant
- Baby wash
- Baby wipes
- Nail clippers
- Kids’ toothbrushes
- African American hair care products
- Underwear (New - men, women and children) (all sizes)
- Socks
- Body wash
- Lotion
- Disposable razors and shaving cream
Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter for Women and Families, 120 West Apple St., on the edge of downtown Dayton. Call 937-222-5555 for more information.
Other ways to help
- Currently the greatest need for volunteers is at the St. Vincent de Paul Gettysburg Men’s Shelter where volunteers are needed to serve lunch or dinner. The volunteer lunch shift occurs daily for 2-4 volunteers from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and the dinner shift is from 6:30-8 p.m. also for 2-4 volunteers. Help is especially needed Thursday through Sunday for each shift. To sign up, visit https://stvincentdayton.org/volunteer/ and fill out an info form.
- Monetary donations are always appreciated. A gift of $38 provides shelter, food, and clothing for one person for one night: https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author