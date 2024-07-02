MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Emergency shelter needs personal care items, clothes for those it serves

In 2023, St. Vincent served 4,352 men, women and children in the shelter, with an average of 530 guests each night which includes an average of 79 children.

“While many aspects of shelter services have evolved and changed over the years, one thing that remains constant is the dedication and commitment of St. Vincent de Paul Society to people in need,” said Jackie Scott, assistant director of mission advancement. “Our mission is to, with Christian purpose, accompany those in need one person at a time by focusing on shelter, food and clothing.”

She says the key word is ‘accompany.’ “We want everyone who comes to us — regardless of their background, circumstances, or choices — to know they are not alone, they have dignity, and they are loved,” she adds. “The support of our caring community makes this work possible — through financial donors, supporters who give personal items, and thousands of volunteers who give of their time each year. It is amazing to see the good that can be done when we come together to love our neighbors.”

Donations of personal items are particularly important whether they are new or gently used.

“Most guests arrive with very little of their own, so clothes and shoes are important needs that must be addressed immediately,” Scott said. “Self-care items are essential for personal hygiene and dignity, and we quickly go through these in hot weather. We deeply appreciate the many ways our community cares for those seeking assistance with basic human needs.”

Here’s what they currently need:

Hairbrushes

Deodorant

Baby wash

Baby wipes

Nail clippers

Kids’ toothbrushes

African American hair care products

Underwear (New - men, women and children) (all sizes)

Socks

Body wash

Lotion

Disposable razors and shaving cream

Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter for Women and Families, 120 West Apple St., on the edge of downtown Dayton. Call 937-222-5555 for more information.

Other ways to help

Currently the greatest need for volunteers is at the St. Vincent de Paul Gettysburg Men’s Shelter where volunteers are needed to serve lunch or dinner. The volunteer lunch shift occurs daily for 2-4 volunteers from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and the dinner shift is from 6:30-8 p.m. also for 2-4 volunteers. Help is especially needed Thursday through Sunday for each shift. To sign up, visit https://stvincentdayton.org/volunteer/ and fill out an info form.

serve lunch or dinner. The volunteer lunch shift occurs daily for 2-4 volunteers from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and the dinner shift is from 6:30-8 p.m. also for 2-4 volunteers. Help is especially needed Thursday through Sunday for each shift. To sign up, visit https://stvincentdayton.org/volunteer/ and fill out an info form. Monetary donations are always appreciated. A gift of $38 provides shelter, food, and clothing for one person for one night: https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed