MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Erma’s House needs items for kids

Keeping children safe has been the mission of Erma’s House Family Visitation Center for more than 20 years. A program of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV), Erma’s House grew out of the community’s need for a safe, structured environment where children could have scheduled contact and maintain a relationship with their non-residential parents.

The special facility helps families interact in a safe and appropriate manner in a neutral setting focused on the children, with no interaction between the adult parents or guardians. The program includes both supervised visits and supervised exchanges. During supervised visits, staff or trained volunteers monitor and record the activity between the parent and the child. Supervised exchanges are also monitored, and are provided for parents who don’t wish to interact with one another when the child is being exchanged from one household to the other.

“The mission of Erma’s House is to assist and support Montgomery County children and families who have been affected by divorce, separation, abuse or neglect,” explains Catholic Social Services CEO Laura Roesch. “Erma’s House helps these children and parents to maintain or rebuild their family relationships through a program of safe, structured, and community-based visitation services. This critically important, very unique program served 219 people in 2022.”

Families are referred to Erma’s House by Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court, Montgomery County Juvenile Court, Montgomery County Children Services, attorneys, and other social service agencies. At least one of the parents/guardians must live in Montgomery County.

“The services provided help my daughter be safe while her biological father sees her,” wrote one appreciative parent. Wrote another: “I have enjoyed coming to Erma’s House to visit my son and am very thankful for everyone here”

A child wrote: “I think Erma’s House did a great job and could not have made me feel safer.”

Here’s what they can use:

Individually wrapped snacks like microwave popcorn, goldfish crackers, cookies, fruit snacks, pretzels and chips

Juice boxes

Paper tow

Clorox wipes

Liquid hand soap

Craft supplies such as Play-Doh, paint, dry erase markers, drawing paper, coloring books, markers, crayons, glue sticks and poster board

Board games (can be gently used)

Card games (can be gently used)

Puzzles (Can be gently used)

Holiday-themed children’s books (can be gently used)

Donations can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Catholic Social Services’ Center for Families, 1046 Brown St. in Dayton. For more information or to arrange a drop-off time, contact Erma’s House Program Manager Shannon Wahrhaftig at 937-586-9586.

Other ways to help:

With a small staff, Erma’s House relies on a crew of well-trained volunteers to monitor weekly visits between children and parents. You can help local children and families by volunteering as a visitation monitor. This position requires a yearlong commitment, monitoring visits for a particular family once a week. Sunday volunteers are urgently needed. For more information about volunteering, call Human Resources Assistant, Kayli Feltner at 937-223-7217, ext. 1130.

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021. The agency also offers programs to help those who are in need regardless of their religion, ethnic background or socioeconomic condition. Additional CSSMV services include a food pantry, pregnancy and parenting support, professional counseling, refugee resettlement, senior services and transportation support.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.