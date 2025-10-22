‘Material literacy’ brought into focus through sculpture exhibit in Kettering

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

In these AI-saturating days we run the risk of having little idea where materials originate. Material literacy asks us to form a deeper understanding of their origin and purpose. The sculptures in “HWD” demonstrate expertise in a variety of materials, inviting you to ponder what you see.

Also, it’s a fun and well-curated show.

This year’s guest juror is Justin Teilhet, a porcelain sculptor based in Yellow Springs whose work is held in several national museum collections. Teilhet started his art career in the 1990s as a teacher at Rosewood.

After the gallery received over 140 entries, Teilhet whittled down the selection to 30 works from 23 artists.

“My main focus was choosing work that struck a balance between concept and technique — amazing ideas that are exceptionally well executed,” said Teilhet of his selections.

He also chose the winners of awards totaling $1,600.

Additionally, visitors are welcome to vote on the People’s Choice Award. Three $100 awards will be presented by the Joan W. McCoy Memorial Art Fund at the conclusion of the exhibition during the closing artists’ reception. Both the reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Here are some highlights.

Lightness and weight

Upon entering the gallery, the viewer is met with sculpture’s ability to describe both lightness and weight.

Kentucky-based artist Brandon Clay Smith’s “Trussed” is a boulder-like form made of a specialized papier-mâché recipe that incorporates drywall compound. The mass sits on the floor with another piece by the artist hanging on a nearby wall. Titled “Failing”, it looks cloud-like yet is made of the same dense material, and finished with painterly stains. Ask yourself how associations with different forms in nature can make these two similar structures “feel” so different.

Hanging from the ceiling with fishing wire is an installation by Jennifer Whitten. “Footing” consists of vintage baby shoes with beadwork-adorned soles. The spinning strands recall a whimsical crib mobile, but this mother can’t help associate the aged shoes with parental anxieties — danger, loss, and letting go. They are embodied, yet lifeless. Who once wore these tiny shoes?

The body

Three-dimensional objects, through the space they take up, often reference the body. A surprising amount of pieces in this show have teeth-like forms, like Chet Geiselman’s “Relief #225, Landscape with Floating Pestle”. Like layers of earth, the variously shaped slices of wood nestle together into a shadow box with a ridged bottom.

“Five Paths” by Mark Fox-Morgan shows a Buddha figure sitting atop steps. It is made of cast paper. What is the significance of using torn advertisements? Might it question the roles of consumerism and news consumption in an overstimulated society? Material cannot be separated from intent.

“This piece is of the five stages to liberation and enlightenment,” said Fox-Morgan.

“I strive to remain calm and still in a time when there is much upheaval and turbulence to throw one off balance.”

For families

This is a great show for families. Rosewood dance instructor, Ms. Sammy Sue, regularly brings her young students through the gallery, and there are several pieces that children will be drawn to through relatable materials, humor, and puzzle-like compositions.

Kelly Dawson’s “she’s the light of the party” will draw kids in with its personality.

“She stirs things up with her fringed skirt and can dance all night with her four left feet,” said Dawson of the kitschy lamp-like figure made of found items, beads, wood, and clay.

Christine Gaffney, who recently showed at The Contemporary Dayton, has a piece titled “Witch Hunt” mounted to the wall. Kids will be drawn to the goofy arms that resemble the inflatable tube men found outside car dealerships. View from the side and you’ll find that the arms are made of pool noodles, but with realistic plaster hands at the ends. Humorous, but also kind of creepy.

A similar sensibility is found in Jesper Beckholt’s “Pacify”. Ask children if they can figure out the material before letting them know it’s pipe cleaner.

“‘Pacify’ is an exploration of desire through body symbolism,” said Beckholt.

Though his piece speaks to sexuality and gender, younger visitors will be struck by the pacifier form and the familiar craft material.

Valerie Mann’s “A Little Communication Goes a Long Way” is made of long tendrils of cables woven through steel fencing.

“The loopy lines are reminiscent of cursive writing,” said Mann.

Laura Truitt, Gallery Coordinator, said the piece reminded her of color field painting, and that Teilhet saw in it the mark making of Jackson Pollock. Ask a child if they can visually trace one cable from beginning to end, like a line-following puzzle.

Process

Process goes hand-in-hand with material literacy, and wondering how something is made is a great investigation for all ages.

Some pieces to look out for in this regard are those of Palli Davene Davis, whose sophisticated sculptures incorporate turned wood, rubber cords, and carved marble.

David Marquez has two intriguing pieces incorporating cast iron. Their compositions appear to reference Surrealism, maps, and assemblage art. One piece, “Totem 011”, has a trigger-like shape that will slow you down.

Lastly, Billy Simms has made a stunning concrete cast of Starbucks disposable coffee cups. The artist allowed the work to age in his backyard for four years to see how it would interact with the environment. The result is a mossy patina that holds a lens up to consumerism and sustainability.

Material literacy asks you to do your research and to not take objects at face value. This mindset can have a positive impact on aspects of our daily lives, including informed viewpoints and balanced social media intake. Visit this impressive show and challenge yourself to look deeply and to question the how and the why.

Participating artists: Jesper Beckholt, Caleb Booth, Palli Davene Davis, Kelly Dawson, Nathaniel Foley, Mark Fox-Morgan, Christine Gaffney, Chet Geiselman, Michael Holubar, David Kenworthy, John Kinnee, Craig Lloyd, Valerie Mann, David Marquez, William Moore, Teresa Olavarria, Lou Shamblin, Billy Simms, Brandon Smith, Eric Tuck-Macalla, Jennifer Whitten, and Mark Wiesner.

