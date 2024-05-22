McDonald’s McNuggets are free today for those using the app

BreakingNews
McDonald’s says its customers who order through its app can get a free 6-piece McNuggets today, May 22.

The deal is available at participating locations nationwide. There is no minimum purchase required, states a news release from McDonald’s.

It is also promoting a new Grandma McFlurry, a vanilla ice cream treat made with chopped candy pieces. It is available for purchase for a limited time. McDonald’s has not said what flavors are in it, but customers online say it’s similar to butterscotch — like Grandma would have had in her purse.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience Officer for McDonald’s, in a release.

Is McDonald’s marketing to Gen Z? It’s likely, since “grandmacore,” “grandparentcore” and “cottagecore” are popular terms used on Reddit, Pinterest and TikTok. The terms describe an aesthetic that inspires coziness and warmth and things that remind folks of grandmothers.

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is the Managing Editor of Verticals & Audience for the Dayton Daily News and Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, Entertainment, Arts & Culture, Food, and Homes/Real Estate.

