Miami County offers free ‘History Pass’ as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration

This mobile-exclusive pass is delivered via text or email. Once an account is created, users can save the pass to their home screen and begin exploring. Participants earn points by checking in at locations, which can then be redeemed for prizes. All Miami County History Trail participants must be 18 years of age or older. To sign up, visit www.homegrowngreat.com/trails/miami-county-history-pass/.

According to organizers, the pass is part of a broader push to connect people with the region’s deep history through interactive experiences.

A variety of additional events, projects and programs are being planned throughout Miami County to celebrate America’s sesquicentennial. Miami County communities and organizations are eager to tell the stories of the events, people and places who have impacted Ohio and the country during the American Revolutionary War and beyond.

“Miami County is proud to celebrate and be part of America250,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, in a press statement. “And we’re excited to help connect people to the stories, places and traditions that make Miami County such an important part of Ohio — and America’s — history.”

For more information, visit HomeGrownGreat.com/America-250/or follow the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau on Facebook and Instagram.