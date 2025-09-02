Miami County offers free ‘History Pass’ as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration

Breaking: Man in life-threatening condition following Labor Day shooting in Dayton

The WACO Air Museum and Learning Center, 1865 South County Road 25A in Troy, is part of the America250-Ohio celebration.

The WACO Air Museum and Learning Center, 1865 South County Road 25A in Troy, is part of the America250-Ohio celebration.
Miami County is celebrating America’s 250th birthday next year with the launch of the new Miami County History Pass courtesy of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Featuring over 30 locations, this free digital guide explores local museums, historic sites, murals and sculptures across Miami County.

This mobile-exclusive pass is delivered via text or email. Once an account is created, users can save the pass to their home screen and begin exploring. Participants earn points by checking in at locations, which can then be redeemed for prizes. All Miami County History Trail participants must be 18 years of age or older. To sign up, visit www.homegrowngreat.com/trails/miami-county-history-pass/.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Tippecanoe Historical Society hosted the first Nosy Neighbors walking tour of downtown Tipp City on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Attendees of the ticketed event learned about Tipp’s historic landmarks, colorful characters and architectural marvels from volunteer guides. There were also a few behind the scenes looks at Sugden Furniture, the Tipp City Library and the Tipp Roller Mill. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

According to organizers, the pass is part of a broader push to connect people with the region’s deep history through interactive experiences.

A variety of additional events, projects and programs are being planned throughout Miami County to celebrate America’s sesquicentennial. Miami County communities and organizations are eager to tell the stories of the events, people and places who have impacted Ohio and the country during the American Revolutionary War and beyond.

“Miami County is proud to celebrate and be part of America250,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, in a press statement. “And we’re excited to help connect people to the stories, places and traditions that make Miami County such an important part of Ohio — and America’s — history.”

For more information, visit HomeGrownGreat.com/America-250/or follow the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau on Facebook and Instagram.

