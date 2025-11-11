Miami University launches Fashion Institute as interest in design field frows

Core areas including sustainability and technology will be part of the institute’s mission.
Miami University Fashion & Design is Miami University’s largest student organization with more than 900 members and offers real-world experience and professional and creative development opportunities through seven committees and dozens of annual events. MUF&D is most known for its annual fashion show that is completely student-run. CONTRIBUTED/MIAMI UNIVERSITY

Miami University Fashion & Design is Miami University’s largest student organization with more than 900 members and offers real-world experience and professional and creative development opportunities through seven committees and dozens of annual events. MUF&D is most known for its annual fashion show that is completely student-run. CONTRIBUTED/MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Lifestyles
By
59 minutes ago
X

Fashion is a growing area of study at Miami University in Oxford — so much so a Fashion Institute has been launched.

“Fashion has grown significantly at Miami over the last couple of years, really through the interest of students leading that,” said Jamie Schisler, the inaugural director, a Class of ’96 alumnus. ”One example is Miami University Fashion & Design, the largest student organization on campus. MUF&D is celebrating its 20th anniversary this school year in 2026, and each year the group holds one of the largest student-run fashion shows in the country.

“The interest in that student organization led the university to invest in fashion as a curriculum. So, the institute exists to support the student organizations on campus that are dedicated to fashion, and also, support the staff and faculty to make sure they are resourced with good connections in the industry. That’s really a focus of the institute,” said Schisler, who is based in Columbus, where there are plenty of fashion resources.

Jamie Schisler, a Miami University Class of 1996 alumnus, has create the Fashion Institute to support fashion-forward student organizations at the college. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The Fashion Institute, housed in the College of Creative Arts, officially became an institute within the university in early- to mid-August of this year.

One of the institutes goals, he said, is to create “high stakes” experiential learning opportunities for students, where students who are studying fashion are given the opportunity to learn by doing.

The institute has the chance to create those opportunities for students.

Miami University's Fashion Institute aims to grow and support the fashion offerings within campus and beyond, like that of Miami University Fashion & Design, which holds an annual fashion show and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Katie Gabe

icon to expand image

Credit: Katie Gabe

“By giving them connective tissue to companies and corporations that have projects for them to work on, that have competitions for them to participate in, that’s how students of today will really learn to excel in the jobs of tomorrow,” Schisler said.

Focusing on core areas like sustainability and technology will be part of the institute’s mission.

“Another priority is making sure that we’re continuing to innovate, and making sure that what we’re teaching, how we are teaching and the tools we’re giving our future are creatives are really following the trends of technology and the trends of the industry. So, that will be part of our role at the institute to make sure we are continuing to evolve and prepare our students for the future in fashion,” said Schisler.

There are also plans to create an advisory board to support the institute in terms of industry, technology and direction, as well as to help prepare students to enter the workforce.

“At the end of the day, we are here to support what’s going on today, on campus, and within fashion,” Schisler said.

The Fashion Institute aims to be a gateway to internships, to study abroad programs and resources students might need to advance curriculum.

“I’m most excited to see what we can do in Year 1 to make this our largest and biggest fashion show in the spring of 2026,” Schisler said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to work with the students to make that an amazing event.”

With more than 25 years of experience in fashion, Schisler has served as brand president and creator of UpWest, a digitally native dual gender apparel brand. He held leadership positions at Express and Abercrombie and Fitch after earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Miami.

MORE DETAILS

Miami University’s interdisciplinary Fashion Program is housed in the Department of Art and includes courses in the Farmer Business School. It consists of a co-major and minor and includes students from over 40 different majors on campus. Emphasizing creativity and experimentation, the program offers students the opportunity to develop a broad set of basic competencies in design language, technical skills and fashion business.

Online: miamioh.edu/cca//centers-institutes/fashion-institute/index.html and mufashiondesign.com

In Other News
1
Column: The wrong ingredients take the health out of healthy meals
2
95th annual Waffle Shop brings holiday cheer to downtown Dayton next...
3
Bulletproof your budget: Expert tips for weathering a downturn
4
Motions that are imperative to helping strengthen your back
5
‘There is nothing else like it’: Slick City is known for its...

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.