Mother Stewart’s to offer Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem

“Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem has become one of our biggest days of the year. What better way to honor Mother’s Day than mimosa flights, chocolates and brunch trucks on the patio,” said Kevin Loftis of Mother Stewart’s.

The atmosphere will begin with DJ Chill, who will bring his Not So Silent Dance Party that brings the party to your ears, and a photo booth. Dancing can make you hungry and thirsty and there will be a variety of choices.

Munch some brunch with a menu with food trucks including Biscuit Boss, AHA Waffles and Christian Brothers Meat Company. Wash it down with mimosa flights that will include pineapple, strawberry, cranberry and blueberry lemonade, and a sampling of chocolates.

Even if you need a gift, flowers never fail and for that there will be 3 Sisters Flower Farm with a selection of flowers.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts.