National report ranks Dayton among top places to live in Ohio

The annual report published by U.S. News & World Report, which ranks metro areas in terms of the quality of life and job market opportunities, ranked Dayton as the third-best city in Ohio to reside in. The organization gave Dayton this ranking by analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and their own internal resources.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Dayton’s unique activities, close-knit communities, aviation history, beautiful outdoor spaces and plethora of breweries made this ranking a no-brainer.