National report ranks Dayton among top places to live in Ohio

A recent report published by U.S. News & World Report ranked Dayton as one of the best places to live in Ohio. STAFF PHOTO BY RON ROLLINS
A recent report published by U.S. News & World Report ranked Dayton as one of the best places to live in Ohio. STAFF PHOTO BY RON ROLLINS

What to Know | 58 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

U.S. News & World Report has confirmed what most of us have already known all along: Dayton is one of the best places to live in Ohio.

The annual report published by U.S. News & World Report, which ranks metro areas in terms of the quality of life and job market opportunities, ranked Dayton as the third-best city in Ohio to reside in. The organization gave Dayton this ranking by analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and their own internal resources.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Dayton’s unique activities, close-knit communities, aviation history, beautiful outdoor spaces and plethora of breweries made this ranking a no-brainer.

Cincinnati earned the top ranking in the state, while Columbus came in second. Dayton secured a spot above Cleveland, which ranked as the fourth-best city in the state.

Dayton was also ranked 85th in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Live” national report and 94th in the “Best Places to Retire” national report.

