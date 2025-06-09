Nicole Scherzinger, a Wright State alumna, wins Tony for ‘Sunset Boulevard’

“Growing up I always felt like I didn’t belong but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home at last,” Scherzinger said in her emotional acceptance speech. “So if there’s anyone out there who feels like they don’t belong or your time hasn’t come — don’t give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins.”

Scherzinger, 46, also captivated in performance. Barefooted and wearing a simple black dress, she delivered a ravishing rendition of “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” Lloyd Webber’s gorgeous ballad centered on Norma’s ill-fated return to Paramount Pictures. In an ideal passing of the torch moment, Scherzinger was introduced by Glenn Close, who won a Tony as Norma in the original 1994 Broadway production.

In 2024 Scherzinger won the Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for her portrayal of Norma in London’s West End. This season her accolades included the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award and being recognized as one of TIME magazine’s most influential people of 2025.

I saw the superbly minimalist, multimedia-driven production Nov. 16, 2023 in London and was astounded by its ability to cater to Scherzinger’s inherent strengths as a dynamic triple threat. She was equally electrifying at the first Broadway preview Sept. 28, 2024.

Scherzinger, Grammy-nominated with the Pussycat Dolls, has sold over 37 million singles worldwide and 16 million records as a solo artist. In addition to receiving an Olivier Award nomination as Grizabella in the 2014 London revival of “Cats,” she has been a judge on “The Sing-Off” as well as the U.S. and U.K. versions of “The X Factor” and “The Masked Singer,” and won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010. She also performed at Windsor Castle in the official concert for the coronation of Charles III and Camilla in May 2023.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

While studying musical theatre at Wright State from 1996 to 1999, Scherzinger’s sizzling credits included Velma Kelly in “Chicago” and Julie LaVerne in “Show Boat.”

“I’m so incredibly happy for her and proud,” said Joe Deer, who directed “Chicago” and served as head of Wright State’s musical theatre program for 20 years. “(Nicole) has spent decades working hard, sacrificing so much of her personal life and delivering every single performance at an Olympic level. And through all of these years, she has remained a truly kind and generous person.”

“Nicole is a truly honest, dedicated person who is living her dream,” said W. Stuart McDowell, who directed “Show Boat” and is chair emeritus of the department of theatre, dance and motion pictures at Wright State. “We lucky few who have done shows with her along her life’s journey can testify that there is no one more deserving than Nicole for the highest honors that she continues to achieve.”

Although Scherzinger left Wright State to pursue opportunities in Hollywood, the Wright State Alumni Association honored her with the Alumna of the Year Award in 2017.

Marya Spring Cordes, professor, associate chair and artistic director of the school of fine and performing arts at Wright State, recalled the joy of Scherzinger’s appearance at Wright State.

“It was lovely to have her come back with us and be as gracious as she was to receive her alumna award,” Cordes said. “Nicole has a light about her that exudes from every pore. She inspired our students just by being there and being herself. So to know that about her and then to see her transform into the super spectacular character of Norma Desmond and be recognized as such speaks volumes to her and what she can do with her talent and amazing personality. We are thrilled that Nicole, with her great performance, was recognized for being an extraordinary Norma Desmond. And it just makes everybody who has been in the room with her excited to know she’s finally getting the critical acclaim she deserves.”

“Sunset Boulevard,” which has been extended to July 20, also features Wright State graduate and Fairfield native Shavey Brown in his Broadway debut portraying multiple roles including Cecil B. DeMille.

“Shavey is such a humble person and he’s been working hard for years and years,” Cordes said. “He finally got the Broadway call and is in a Tony-winning (show) which is super special. We are thrilled for Nicole and Shavey. The recruitment optics are really nice for Wright State.”

For more information about “Sunset Boulevard,” visit sunsetblvdbroadway.com.