No ‘Lion King’ plans? Here are 3 options to consider in Dayton region this weekend

So, if you aren’t able to see “The Lion King,” here are three shows to consider this weekend.

1. “Peerless”

When: Through May 12; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Marya Spring Cordes skillfully directs the Human Race Theatre Company’s outstanding local premiere of Jiehae Park’s funny, edgy and dark contemporary spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions. Dinithi Fernando (M) and Palini Sunkara (L) deliver fantastic breakthrough portrayals of scheming, fast-talking siblings who will stop at nothing to claim their spot at a prestigious college. Excellent supporting roles are delivered by vibrantly kooky Sydney Freihofer as the prophesying, Witch-esque Dirty Girl and inquisitive Preppy Girl, an endearing Matthew Shanahan as vulnerable prey D/D’s Brother, and Dominque Owen as M’s cool BF. In the final minutes of this riveting experience, intentionally programmed to broaden the Human Race audience beyond its core demographic, Cordes, greatly assisted by lighting designer John Rensel, fashions one of the most thrilling, jaw-dropping effects ever created at the Loft.

Key scene: Fernando and Sunkara, a seductive duo wonderfully on the prowl, places M and L’s devious plans into action at a school party while enticingly cozying up to and distracting the chatty, unsuspecting D (Shanahan).

Cost: $20-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

2. “West Side Story”

When: Friday-Sunday evenings and Sunday matinee through May 5

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Director/choreographer Chris Beiser fluidly spearheads this impressive production of librettist Arthur Laurents, composer Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s riveting and relevant depiction of turf war in New York City circa 1957. Fantastic tenor Marco Giacona (Tony), lovely soprano Stephanie Garcia (Maria), fiery Tina DeAlderete (Maria), Jets standouts Baylor Browning (Riff), Allyn Bessee (Diesel) and Jordan Thomas Burnett (Action), and superbly cruel Ed Iverson (Lieutenant Schrank) are among the terrific principals.

Key scene: Giacona’s striking rendition of “Something’s Coming” is an early indication of the vocal strengths among the cast across the board.

Cost: $70-$79. There is also a special buy-one-get-one-free offer for both Sunday performances. The offer can only be applied to new reservations and cannot be combined with other discounts.

More info: Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com

3. Strictly Platonic

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.

Details: Strictly Platonic, one of Dayton’s longest-running improv comedy teams, is made up of local performers Tyler Benedict and Aidan Mewha. The duo will create an improvised one-act play using the set of the Plahouse’s upcoming production “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as inspiration. After the performance, audience members are invited to perform in a free improv “jam,” where names will be drawn and attendees will have the chance to flex their improv muscles on stage.

Background: Strictly Platonic (Tyler Benedict and Aidan Mewha) formed at Dayton’s Black Box Improv Theater in 2018 and has maintained a steady residency at the Black Box. The duo has also performed at the Detroit Improv Festival, the Columbus Nestival, Dayton Art in the City, and Dayton Sideshow. Follow on Instagram at @strictlyplatonicimprov.

Cost: $15

More info: Tickets are available online at strictlyplatonic.simpletix.com. Discounted tickets are available if you are a ticketholder for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Contact the Playhouse at 937-424-8477 to receive your discount.

