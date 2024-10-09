‘No one should be able to question what we’re about’: Theater company focused on females has committed leader

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Her commitment to providing a professional outlet for women of all ages and skill sets has not wavered, especially since her quest is fundamentally grounded in her own artistic frustration.

“I started Magnolia purely because all the time in my career I had experienced very little female leadership,” said Minyard, 49. “I had very few female directors and worked for very few companies that had female artistic directors or executive directors. I noticed there was just such a disparity. So, it seemed like a logical solution for me to take the skills I had to start a company that focuses on women.”

In 2015 Magnolia debuted with Kathy Najimy and Maureen “Mo” Gaffney’s sketch comedy-infused play “Parallel Lives” followed by a “Broadway Beveled” cabaret fundraiser. Minyard acknowledged the company’s feeling of uncertainty at the outset.

“It’s hard for a new company to find their place,” she said. “Right away you’re worried about whether or not people are going to come see these shows or will they care. We want to share our art and we want people to come experience it. But it takes time, patience, diligence, and consistency.”

During Magnolia’s early years, Minyard served as the theater magnet director of Stivers School for the Arts. Juggling responsibilities in the classroom and the rehearsal studio wasn’t easy, especially as Magnolia attempted to solidify itself within Dayton’s thriving arts scene.

“The one regret I have is that when we started to kick things off, we weren’t really able to be consistent,” Minyard said. “I was teaching full-time and having a hard time dedicating the time Magnolia needed to be a little more consistent. But our non-profit status has helped us secure funding so that we are able to have more people involved and pay them a living wage. I’m just seeking more balance with the company, setting aside time to lead the company while having a board that is supporting the vision.”

Magnolia became a nonprofit in 2022, and in 2023 became a member of Dayton Live’s Community Spotlight Program, which provides under-resourced performing arts companies, community groups and other organizations a chance to use the intimate PNC Arts Annex for their presentations at little or no cost to them. Minyard also hints at the company taking its vision to new facets of storytelling.

“Other than us continually trying to elevate female-driven work, we have expanded that somewhat to be thinking a little more broadly about under-represented genders and groups, which has felt logical and maybe redefined our focus,” she said. “But staying on mission has been really important to me. As long as we continue to have (female-driven work) at the forefront of whatever we’re doing, there is no mystery. No one should be able to question what we’re about.”

‘The Female Voice in Democracy’

Born in Indiana and raised in Greenville, S.C.,, Minyard received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Mars Hill University. She has performed in such Human Race Theatre Company productions as “The Full Monty” and “26 Pebbles,” and was a notably memorable Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard” for Columbus’ Short North Stage, where she helmed an outstanding production of “Assassins.”

In addition to Short North Stage, she has directed for such organizations as Miami University, Vandalia Youth Theatre, and Wright State University among others. She has also taught for Sinclair Community College, Dayton Live, Town Hall Theatre, Columbus Children’s Theatre, and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Minyard’s latest assignment is portraying Heidi Schreck in Magnolia’s local premiere of Schreck’s autobiographical 2019 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-nominated dramatic comedy “What the Constitution Means to Me.” The play offers vivid insights into various amendments, particularly the 14th Amendment that fueled the civil rights movement. As a 15-year-old in conservative Wenatchee, Wash.,, Schreck gave speeches about the Constitution at American Legion Halls in competitions that awarded prize money she used to pay for college.

“(The Constitution) is a boiling pot in which we are thrown together in sizzling and steamy conflict to find out what it is we truly believe,” Schreck said.

For Minyard, who has turned her attention toward directing in recent years, the opportunity to return to the stage as Heidi was an immediate no-brainer.

“There was no question in my mind that it was going to be me (as Heidi),” she said. “It always feels a little weird when you are the founder of the company and casting yourself, but being an actor is my original skill set in this business. I want to be on stage when it’s the right (role). And with the support of the board, I know this was the right decision,” she said.

“When I heard about this play it fit so much into what Magnolia Theatre Company is all about, especially this season because our theme is The Female Voice in Democracy. And being an election year, it makes it even more pertinent although I think it’s always relevant. The topics discussed are so important when we’re thinking about our country and Heidi’s story, which is something I think everyone can learn from as they are thinking about going to vote.”

Michelle Hayford, director of the theater, dance and performance technology program at the University of Dayton, helms “Constitution” and has been a part of the Magnolia family since 2017 when she directed a riveting regional premiere of the classroom drama “Gidion’s Knot.”

“Magnolia is very forward-thinking,” Hayford said. “They really want to center women and non-binary playwrights and think about work that’s under-represented. I’ve always been aligned with their mission, values and contributions they put into the community. If a theater company claims a feminist position I’m going to show up in the audience and if I’m honored enough to be invited into the creative process I’ll say yes every time.”

She has also admired watching Minyard oversee the company while starring in the production.

“I’m incredibly amazed at Gina’s capacity to run this company while at the same time carrying this role and this play,” Hayford said. “It’s a lot and she does it incredibly gracefully. When I first saw her as an actor in a Magnolia show I was blown away. I also saw her perform in Columbus and was impressed. She has an incredible command of language and dialogue and has been a delight to direct.”

She also echoes Minyard’s views about the play’s timely relevance. One of the most gripping aspects in the script involves women’s rights, specifically Schreck’s family history of abuse and clinical depression in addition to her pregnancy at age 21 and her decision to have an abortion.

“This show takes on abortion in a very forthright, powerful way,” Hayford said. “It’s a very honest portrayal of a real woman’s experience navigating reproductive choices of her own and being really clear about how the Constitution played a role in granting all women the right to choose. And then the tragedy of Roe being overturned, you just feel it all the more knowing in recounting that history through the history of this character. It’s really profound in that way.”

“Constitution” also recently topped American Theatre magazine’s “Most-Produced Plays” list for a second year in a row.

“We understand the role and power that theatre has in holding a mirror to society, so it’s no surprise that during this critical election year that ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ by Heidi Schreck tops the list for a second year,” said Theatre Communications Group Co-Executive Directors Emilya Cachapero and LaTeshia Ellerson in a joint press statement.

“It’s thrilling to have this honor in a moment when people are so energized and passionate and feel like they can take their democracy into their own hands,” Schreck added in a press statement. “And I hope everyone will get out and vote this November.”

‘Performing is my first love’

In addition to Robb Willoughby as Legionnaire, “Constitution” features Meg Adams, Sierra Jobman, Atlas Kessinger, Nya Lewis and Shay Roth as debaters. Every performance will feature a different debater who joins Minyard in the final minutes for an insightful exchange about whether or not to keep or abolish the Constitution. The debaters are acting students from Sinclair Community College and Wright State University.

“It fills me with such a sense of pride, especially when we have college kids involved and they’re realizing the career and the skills they’re pursuing in college can be used in this way,” Minyard said. “I’m thrilled to have them work with us to get a professional experience and be exposed to mission-driven work.”

As Magnolia prepares its “Constitution” premiere and looks forward to presenting an all-female version of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” in April, Minyard is excited to share her artistry once more at such a pivotal moment in American history.

“As a theatre artist, there are so many ways I like to be involved and performing is my first love,” she said. “I am just so thrilled to share Heidi’s story and speak her words. I hope people use their role in democracy and not throw it away.”

