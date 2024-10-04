Disco Inferno: 5 reasons to see La Comedia’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’

The look and feel of the 1970s is alive and well in Springboro thanks to La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s delightfully entertaining and winningly choreographed production of the rarely produced 1998 musical adaptation of “Saturday Night Fever.”
Based on the classic, grittier 1977 John Travolta film of the same name, the story concerns soul-searching Brooklyn teenager Tony Manero (handsome Nick Valle), whose love of dance and disco keeps him motivated while coping with a dead-end job, slacker friends up to no good, and an unsupportive family. However, his desire to win a dance competition with Stephanie Mangano (lovely Allie Armontrout) offers a much-needed glimmer of hope bolstered by the possibility of romance.
Here are five reasons why you should put on your boogie shoes and catch this ‘Fever.”
1. Lead duo captures the groove in dance and love
Valle and Armontrout, exceptional, wonderfully paired dancers, bring flair and finesse to the floor in some of the show’s best moments. Valle’s charismatically cool and infectious swagger effectively contrasts Armontrout’s emotionally guarded attitude as well. Valle, based in New York City, sought to make his role his own while acknowledging the material’s timeless appeal.
“Tony is such an iconic role and there is a lot of weight with that since John Travolta played the role,” Valle said. “So, I had to hold on to that but I also wanted to introduce a sense of individualism. I try to pay homage but do my own thing.”
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
2. Retro routines set the tone
La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser fluidly directs and choreographs with a respectable embrace of the time period. One of the finest production numbers occurs near the outset with the cast performing a terrifically stylish routine to “A Fifth of Beethoven.”
“I looked at a lot of disco dances like the hustle and old TV shows from the ‘70s,” Beiser said. “I also told the cast to think of this show as Disco Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ And in this show, there is a lot of underscore. You constantly hear the disco beat underneath even the dialogue. The music is what keeps the show pulsing along.”
The cast, attractively costumed in period attire by Emercita Erb and Mattison Williams, also rehearsed choreography four to five hours each day in order to master the nuances.
“It’s important to showcase the ‘70s style and moves,” said Armontrout, a local performer who grew up as a competition dancer. “You can do a step but it’s about the way you do it and the way you put it together.”
Valle agreed.
“It’s the little details,” he said. “When you move your hands, you have to look where you’re going. There’s more body movement and flexibility in it. I was neurotic about getting it right. I really wanted it to be authentic.”
3. Dynamic disco diva
Dynamic singer Mallory Georgia Marie, who has performed at La Comedia since she was 10 and has been seen in many shows at Kings Island, thoroughly impresses as disco diva Candy. Marie’s magnetic presence and full-throttle vocals drive “Disco Inferno” and “Nights on Broadway” among others. She often duets with Neil Rushnock (Monty), who humorously performs double duty as Pete, an exasperated dance teacher.
4. Personable supporting players
Beiser’s energetic, personable cast includes lovebirds Jonathan Pendergrass (Bobby) and Allison Gabert (Pauline) along with Jack Issler (Joey), Colin Cranstoun (Gus) and Aidan Dail as Tony’s goofy friends, and John Dorney (Frank Manero Sr.), Leanne Greenberg (Flo Manero) and Alexander James (Frank Manero Jr.) as Tony’s family. This adaptation unfortunately doesn’t allow much depth among the characters, but there is a great deal of heartfelt sensitivity in James’ endearing portrayal in particular.
5. Feel-good nostalgia
This jukebox musical thrives on numerous hits by the Bee Gees such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “More Than A Woman,” “Jive Talkin,’” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” With timeless songs fueling an overarching tale of self-discovery, Beiser hopes audiences are ready to be transported musically and emotionally.
“We want people to relive this time period, which is the whole essence of why this show was created in the first place,” he said. “We want to bring the pulse of the disco dances but also a sense of the pulse of life.”
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
HOW TO GO
What: “Saturday Night Fever”
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
When: Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings through Oct. 27
Cost: $39-$79
More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
