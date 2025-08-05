Breaking: ‘They won’t help us’: School staff called Children Services multiple times before boy’s death, per 911 calls

O Christmas Tree: Search begins for 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival centerpiece

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, happened in downtown Dayton on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, happened in downtown Dayton on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
44 minutes ago
X

The calendar says August but the holiday season is top of mind for the Downtown Dayton Partnership as the organization begins its search for the perfect tree to be the centerpiece of the 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival.

Thousands of lights will adorn the tree before it’s officially lit for the first time during this year’s Grande Illumination celebration on Friday, Nov. 28. Once lit, the tree will remain on the Courthouse Square stage throughout the holiday season.

In a press release, the organization said crews will cut down the selected tree, remove the stump and transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no cost to the tree owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

  • The ideal tree should be stand at approximately 40-50 feet tall. 
  • The ideal tree should be full with minimal bare spots.
  • Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.
  • The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.
ExploreDayton artist Robert Blackstone’s ‘Crystal City’ is moving to Wisconsin: ‘This world he built wasn’t just about art. It was about hope’

Anyone who would like to nominate a tree can do so through a Google Form on the Dayton Holiday Festival webpage at daytonholidayfestival.org. A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October.

The 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are presented by AES Ohio.

More information about this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival activities, including maps, program and additional sponsors, will be shared at daytonholidayfestival.org in the coming months.

In Other News
1
GET ACTIVE: A last blast of free summer fun and fitness
2
3 exhibitions at The Weston Art Gallery carve out meaning through...
3
Miniature replica of Wright Brothers’ home, Hawthorn Hill, needs a new...
4
Dave Koz and Friends brings Summer Horns tour to The Fraze
5
Book review: An uncensored, unexpurgated version of American life two...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.