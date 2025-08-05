O Christmas Tree: Search begins for 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival centerpiece

In a press release, the organization said crews will cut down the selected tree, remove the stump and transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no cost to the tree owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

The ideal tree should be stand at approximately 40-50 feet tall.

The ideal tree should be full with minimal bare spots.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Anyone who would like to nominate a tree can do so through a Google Form on the Dayton Holiday Festival webpage at daytonholidayfestival.org. A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October.

The 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are presented by AES Ohio.

More information about this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival activities, including maps, program and additional sponsors, will be shared at daytonholidayfestival.org in the coming months.