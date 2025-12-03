Oakwood native reflects on Broadway return in new play

Following the Nov. 29 matinee performance, I caught up with Stock backstage to hear his thoughts on the play, which he says gives proper voice to middle America.

“A play about people from the middle of the country is very important right now because so many people have a misunderstanding about the dynamics that are presented by the middle of the country,” said Stock, 36. “People who live on the coasts don’t recognize that there are people who are just as intellectually exciting and complicated. But this is also a play about not just the pandemic but the (acknowledgement) we spend so much of our lives watching TV, especially during the pandemic. And one of the things I love about this play is that it dramatizes, which is a credit to Sam, something that people think is not dramatically interesting.”

Credit: Julieta Cervantes Credit: Julieta Cervantes

At the complex heart of the one-act play is the frank, fundamental friction between Ethan and Sarah, an independent-minded, deeply opinionated duo unaware of how much they truly need each other. The prickly realism conveyed as tempers flare and words become harsher is a testament to Stock and Metcalf’s powerful chemistry.

“The relationship between an aunt and a nephew is so fascinating because it can run the gamut from complete strangers to very intimate — and these people fall somewhere in between,” Stock said. “These people talk to each other in a way that is not kind because they don’t know how to do it.”

Credit: Photo: Julieta Cervantes Credit: Photo: Julieta Cervantes

The outstanding production, directed with beautiful, unhurried intimacy by Tony winner Joe Mantello and featuring John Drea as Ethan’s boyfriend James and Meighan Gerachis as Sarah’s nurse Vickie, had its world premiere in the summer of 2024 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Stock said his rapport with Metcalf has been fulfilling onstage and off since the Steppenwolf production.

“Laurie is the best,” he said. “She is our greatest stage actress and that was intimidating at first. But she is such a generous stage partner and we’ve become great friends. I love doing this play with her. On days when I’m exhausted, I just look at her and she’s so consistent. Every single performance is like the first time she has done it. She’s just amazing. I’ll remember this forever.”

Artistic path

The Oakwood High School graduate considers Ethan a fun, empathetic role to play not only in terms of depth but as a polar opposite of his experience, making him grateful for the encouragement within his upbringing.

“Ethan is a person who lives in lack,” Stock said. “He had all the creativity and signs but he didn’t have anybody who pushed him forward. I have a deep well of empathy for Ethan. I was very lucky to have a family who was very supportive of who I was and the creativity I had.”

During his youth, he forged a memorable artistic path in Dayton with many plum roles that fueled his love for the stage. During the 2000-2001 season, he debuted with the Human Race Theatre Company, notably playing the title role in a youth summer stock production of “The Little Prince.”

With Muse Machine, and displaying a maturity beyond his years, he appeared in such shows as “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “On the Town,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

“Growing up in Dayton and having the Human Race Theatre Company and Muse Machine — it was essential,” Stock said. “Both of those places are so special and gave me so much. The Human Race and Muse Machine are why I’m here.”

He was particularly saddened by the death of Muse founder Suzy Bassani last month.

“I got to know Suzy better when I moved to New York,” Stock said. “She also organized the Muse teacher trips to New York. I’m glad there will be a scholarship (established) in her name. She always wanted to create opportunities for people.”

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In addition, the SUNY Purchase graduate received a 2015 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his fantastic Broadway debut as Gus P. Head in the starry revival of Terrence McNally’s comedy “It’s Only a Play.” He also appeared in the 2016 Broadway revival of “The Front Page.” In recent years, he appeared in the films “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Maggie Moore(s),” “Life Itself” and “King Kelly,” and TV shows such as “Bonding,” “The Right Stuff,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “Amazing Stories” and “Kindred.”

“Little Bear Ridge Road” has a limited run and is scheduled to close Feb. 8, 2026. In turn Stock is treasuring every moment of renewed discovery.

“This play is bottomless,” he said. “I’ve never done a play before that felt like I’ll get to the end of it. Every time I come to the theater it’s a marathon but it’s also so gratifying.”

For more information, visit littlebearridgeroad.com.