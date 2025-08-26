Ohio Renaissance Festival shopping guide: 10 vendors to visit

Breaking: $78M investment at Dayton airport could help create 6,000 jobs

With dozens of vendors across its 30-acre grounds, the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers hundreds of items for guests to purchase. Shopkeepers from across the Dayton area and beyond attend the event annually, including the following:

The Goblin Trader

The Goblin Trader is a vendor known for selling hand-bound, leather books. These blank journals come in a variety of colors and styles, with some featuring turn latches and other decorations. The store sells additional leather goods, including keychains and luggage tags.

John’s Wood

With its collection of wooden items and décor, John’s Wood is a staple of several renaissance festivals across the country. Guests can purchase maps, mugs, art pieces and more at this shop.

Rainbow Crystal

Splitting its time between the Georgia Renaissance Festival and the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Rainbow Crystal is known for creating various jewelry and window decorations. As its title suggests, these items often resemble colorful crystals.

Cloaked in Shadows

For those looking for a fantasy cloak, cape or robe, Cloaked in Shadows will have a variety available at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. Various length, styles and patterns will be available.

M. Sotherden Art Glass

M. Sotherden Art Glass sells a collection of items online and at various renaissance festivals, including magnets, stained glass window prints, suncatchers, hair accessories and more.

The Pirate’s Treasure

With a Jolly Roger hanging outside its entrance, the Pirate’s Treasure is one of the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s most popular weapon retailers. At this shop, guests will be able to purchase metal swords, axes, knives and more.

Les Polinko’s Magical Conservatory

From award-winning sculptor Les Polinko, the Magical Conservatory is a shop featuring various figurines of mythical creatures. This collection includes trolls, dragons, mermaids, mandrakes and even Ewoks from Star Wars. However, the availability of certain items vary.

Mother Hatty’s Hat Shop

Featuring “hats, cloaks and bad jokes‚” Mother Hatty’s Hat Shop offers a variety of headgear, from spooky witch hats to ornate cavalier hats.

Uncommon Adornments

Uncommon Adornments is a jewelry shop located at the Ohio Renaissance Festival, offering a variety of unique designs. Many pieces are inspired by Celtic iconography or staples of fantasy, such as dragons, fairies and elves.

Stillwater Chainmaille

Stillwater Chainmaillle, owned and operated by Brandon Powell, features a collection of hand-made chainmail items, including coifs, earrings, tiaras and even bikinis.

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio Renaissance Festival

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 30 through Oct. 26

Where: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

More info: renfestival.com

