As one of the first Rhodes Scholars, she attended Oxford University in England, and again return to Xenia. According to Santmyer’s entry on Wikipedia, she befriended a librarian, Mildred Sandoe, who became her literary assistant and then her life partner for almost 50 years until Sandoe’s death.

Santmyer wrote her second novel, “The Fierce Dispute,” published in 1929, and then published her third novel, “Farewell, Summer,” which was published posthumously in 1988.

In 1935, she became Dean of Women and the head of the English Department at Cedarville College, which was then chartered as a Reformed Presbyterian college. Though Santmyer continued writing, it was slowly and with some difficulty due to health issues. In 1953, Santmyer resigned from the college after it was purchased by a Baptist association. She then worked at the Dayton Public Library as a research librarian until 1959.

After retiring, Santmyer wrote full time, publishing “Ohio Town” with the Ohio State University Press in 1962. Her next novel, “…And Ladies of the Club” took her many years to write. She had several stays in Hospitality Home East in Xenia, where she completed revisions of the novel, which was also published by Ohio State University Press. The initial publication was of just 1,500 copies. The novel won the Ohioana Book Award in 1983 in the category of fiction.

The novel was republished in 1984 by Putnam, and became a major success. In addition to becoming a best-seller, it was a main selection of the Book-of-the-Month Club. Its paperback edition sold more than 2 million copies in three months in 1985, vaulting it to best-selling paperback in history at the time. Santmyer herself had been a member of the Xenia Woman’s Club. She died in 1986 at age 90.

