Organization needs tools, lawn equipment and more

Whatever the need, NLMV volunteers can sign up to be there for you. “Everything from requesting prayer to large community-wide projects can be posted on the site,” says Garvin-Gibson.

Caption Need help with a home project? Volunteers from NeighborLink Miami Valley may be able to help you. CONTRIBUTED

Volunteers are vetted by NLMV and once approved, can view and volunteer for any project they’re comfortable tackling. “We help those who serve to serve better,” says Garvin-Gibson. “We strive to connect those with needs to individuals, families, businesses, churches and other organizations that can meet their needs.”

Make a Difference readers may remember LoveMonkey Ministries from past columns. That Dayton area nonprofit has recently merged with NLMV. Kevin Beavon, who previously served as director at LoveMonkey, now serves as chairman of the board of directors of NLMV.

“We know that we are all in this together,” says Beavon. “We can choose to be good neighbors. We can choose to help those who might need a hand up. In doing so, we are fulfilling a great challenge to love one another and take care of one another in very real and tangible ways. We know that sometimes needs fall through the cracks. We want to stand in the gap and provide a place where those needs can be posted and answered.”

Beavon says the Miami Valley has volunteers that can help people of all ages, income levels and life situations with their needs. He says while many of those needs are tangible, others may simply require a listening ear.

One grateful recipient said he had spent months trying to find help with some large yard projects. “My neighbor put (NeighborLink) information in everybody’s mailbox and I signed up and received a call from a volunteer saying he was interested in helping me. It was a true blessing to finally get some help. Sometimes you just don’t realize what you can and can’t do anymore. It has taken so much off my mind.”

NeighborLink Miami Valley is not limited to a particular service area. “Our name implies we serve those in the Miami Valley, which, in part, includes Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties,” says the organization’s Doug Powell. “However, if those outside of what is considered the Miami Valley would like to post a need for assistance or register to volunteer, they are welcome to do so.”

Here’s the wish list

Lawn maintenance hand tools: rakes, shovels, clippers, pruners, etc.

Lawn mowers

Gas string trimmers /edgers

Gas leaf blowers

Chain saws

Hand tools: hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, etc.

Power hand tools (both corded and cordless): drills, circular handsaws, etc.

Painting supplies

Large water containers/cups to use at project sites

Gift cards from home improvement stores to help offset repair costs

Large trash bins. large plastic bags, brooms, push brooms, dust pans for project cleanup

Promotional materials: Yard signs placed during a project, T-shirts for volunteers and recipients

Your donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the New Path, Inc. offices, 7695 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City or by appointment by calling 937-669-1213.

Can you use help?

If you would like to request any sort of help from NeighborLInk Miami Valley, you are asked to visit www.nlmv.org. The website also offers you a chance to volunteer, to ask questions or to donate funds. Volunteers can include individuals, families, businesses, religious and other organizations.

Those needing assistance with either process or have questions regarding NeighborLink can call Bill at 937-669-1213 or email questions to bill@nlmv.org.

Powell says that although his organization accepts any request for assistance, there’s no guarantee that the request will be fulfilled. “We are a volunteer-based organization and allow volunteers to choose projects they feel they can complete given their time, resources, and skills,” he says.

Does your organization need a sewing machine?

Reader Della Packer writes to say she has a “barely used” Singer Touch and Sew Machine in a cabinet. “I really don’t sew! I’m sure it needs adjusting, but I have all the attachments and the original manual,” she explains. “I would like to donate it to a program that could use it.”

If your nonprofit organization could use this machine, please contact Packer at 937-205-3446 or mapacker1@frontier.com.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.