Pianist Michael Cavanaugh performs songs of Billy Joel and Elton John in Troy

Acclaimed pianist/vocalist Michael Cavanaugh will perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John Saturday, March 16 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.
The Cleveland native was a pivotal component of choreographer Twyla Tharp’s hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” a marvelously conceived dance showcase centered on Joel’s iconic tunes. He was handpicked by Joel to be the show’s lead singer. Perched above the stage singing and playing with stylistic finesse, he received a Tony nomination for his exceptional renditions rivaling Joel in enthusiasm and emotion.
He appeared in “Movin’ Out” for three years from 2002-2005, delivering more than 1,200 performances. With the closing of “Movin’ Out” at the end of 2005, he began touring worldwide with a show that reinterprets the modern pop/rock songbook.
“As a piano player, Billy and Elton share classical roots but Billy is more jazz and Elton has more of a gospel (vibe) which I love,” Cavanaugh said. “Songs like ‘Take Me To The Pilot” and ‘Honky Cat’ have inspired me a lot as a piano player. In the concert I tell stories about how both of them have affected me and changed me as a performer.”
John, who recently became the 19th entertainer to earn EGOT status, is the most successful solo male in the history of the American charts and the third most successful artist overall, behind only Madonna and the Beatles.
Joel, making a recording comeback this year with his new single “Turn the Lights Back On,” has sold more than 150 million records. He is also the recipient of a Grammy Legend Award and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cavanaugh’s concert blends the artistic gifts of the two legendary piano men but he remains engaged by the differences in their distinctiveness.
“Billy is a storyteller with an eclectic style,” Cavanaugh said. “Elton’s songs are more outside the box due to Bernie Taupin’s lyrics. Songs like ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ ‘Bennie And The Jets’ and ‘Funeral for a Friend’ have lyrics that will make you question what Bernie was trying to say but it’s still magical.”
Cavanaugh initially toured with separate concerts in tribute to Joel and John but enjoys the heightened experience of combining their catalogues.
“A lot of their fans go hand in hand,” he said. “This show is jam-packed with classic songs people know and love. My band and I have such a great time doing this concert. It’s a blast.”
How to go
What: Michael Cavanaugh performs the music of Billy Joel and Elton John
Where: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16
When: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
Cost: $25-$65
Tickets: 937-418-8392 or visit arbogastpac.com
