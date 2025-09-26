Plant swaps throughout Dayton region encourage connection, collection

“Seeing what other people have brings me the most joy,” said Grace Dietsch, director of conservation for Five Rivers MetroParks. “It’s one thing to go look in a book but another to find out what’s actually available commercially and in our area. Plant swaps are great opportunities to get your hands on a real diverse selection for usually at a better price. People take plants that no longer bring them joy or perhaps they are downsizing their collection.”

Dietsch is particularly fond of plants within the philodendron family since they thrive in warmer conditions making them ideal houseplants.

“A lot of people go out into nature to experience the benefits of plants but not everyone can necessarily explore nature to that level,” Dietsch said. “So, by bringing plants into their home, people can benefit from plants being able to clean the air and provide positive energy to a space. It can also become quite a lucrative hobby. Some plants can cost anywhere from $50 to $150. And some plants are very valuable because they’re rare, which drives up the value.”

Credit: Christine Lubera Credit: Christine Lubera

As you consider cost, be mindful of online plant swapping in particular, especially when plants appear different up close.

“Online plant swapping can be dicey at times,” said Luke Swinford, plant manager at Luna Gifts and Botanicals in downtown Dayton. “Someone may have a (plant) online that doesn’t look (the same) in-person. People can be shady sometimes but the price of the market is based on supply and demand. If something is really hard to come by in Dayton and you can’t get it anywhere else around here, you might spend a little more for it so just be cautious so you’re not being taken advantage of.”

You’ll also want to be mindful of bugs and the health of the plant when making purchases.

“Anytime a new plant is purchased, whether it’s purchased from a grocery store, hardware store or a plant swap, you have to look for bugs,” Dietsch said. “It’s important that plants are cleaned and also quarantined before (stores or shops) put them into their inventory. It’s also important to keep plants separate from others because mites and mealybugs can travel from plant to plant. You do not want to bring in an infected plant that can either cause you a lot of work to do the cleaning and disinfecting or can ultimately wipe out your entire collection by getting all of your plants sick.”

Dietsch recommends the following tips when checking plants:

Look under the leaves

Look in the soil

Look at the stem

Turn the plant upside down to see if the roots are coming out of the bottom of the plant and look healthy

“If you’re buying a plant from Facebook or a plant swap, just ask the seller if they’ve had trouble with any plant pests,” Dietsch said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

She also said 2nd Street Market is a beneficial outlet for anyone desiring to learn more about native plants.

“The Dayton area is really blessed with native plant growers and sellers,” Dietsch said. “It’s a close knit network. Their craft also extends beyond the monetary aspect. They do it because they love it and they want people to have access to all the native plants they can because it’s what’s best for the environment. They instill a passion for community.”

Swinford, a huge fan of hoyas, said he grew to love plant swaps during the coronavirus pandemic which forced plant lovers to look at the community around them for engagement.

“During the pandemic people everyone started to focus more locally because you couldn’t go out and do anything,” he said. “At a plant swap you’re always going to find something different whether a plant that’s harder to get or a really cool older plant someone has been growing for a long time.”

He also finds a common thread that makes plant swaps fulfilling on a larger scale.

“Everyone on some level has a connection to nature,” Swinford said. “When you have people who have never grown anything before but then it all begins to click — the information, the trial and error, learning how to grow something — it kind of ties into what Dayton is: we’re growing together. Plants naturally bring people together. It’s a reflection of life."

HOW TO GO