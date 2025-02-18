Popular Middletown event will be represented with float in Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade

Hops in the Hanger Founder Jamie Murphy has gone to the Reds Opening Day Parade every year. She wanted to be part of it.

“Whatever Jamie dreams up, she usually accomplishes, so she applied, not thinking that we would even have a chance. Then, they started communicating back and forth, and she found out our odds were looking really good. And when she got the call we got it, she was super excited,” said Mica Glaser Jones, spokesperson for Hops in the Hangar.

“We think this will be a huge opportunity to promote not only Hops in the Hangar, but also Middletown in Cincinnati on such an epic day,” she said. “We are partnering with Balloon Dog Events to create the float. So, the next step is to figure out the logistics of building the float.”

The parade will step off from Findlay Market at noon and will conclude at Taft Theatre in downtown Cincinnati around 3 p.m. Findlay Market is located at 1801 Race St.

For the latest details about the parade, go online to findlaymarket.org.

“It’s a huge honor to be picked to be a part of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade to celebrate the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day,” Glaser Jones said. “We’re going to have a lot fun.”

Jacquelyn Evrard of Balloon Dog Events is working with Hops in the Hangar personnel to design the float. She and Murphy have conceptualized the design.

Every year for the Hops event, Balloon Dog Events has done a gigantic beer mug made out of balloons, which has been a huge hit. That will be a part of the float, and they will also work in an aircraft of some sort. It will also have a Cincinnati Reds theme.

“There are huge crowds at the parade, so we will have a lot of eyes on it. A lot of people who possibly haven’t heard of Hops in the Hangar will be introduced to it. We have quite a few breweries from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky that are a part of Hops every year, so it will definitely be a good introduction to the event,” Glaser Jones said.

Sean Askren of Askren Air has volunteered to donate and drive his pick-up truck and trailer that will carry the float throughout the parade.

“I’ve been associated with Hops in the Hanger since it’s inception 5 years ago. It’s a great event, and I just wanted to support that,” he said. “I’ve been a Red’s fan since I was a kid, so it’s going to be exciting to be a part of the festivities.”

HOPS IN THE HANGAR

Hops in the Hangar will return to Middletown Regional Airport on Aug. 23 with more craft beers, food trucks, an airshow and historic planes on display. The annual fundraising gala will bring together aviation attractions and craft beer lovers for a one-day event at Middletown Regional Airport. The event will benefit Butler County Warbirds and several other nonprofit organizations.

More online: hopsinthehangar.com