dayton-daily-news logo
X

Really BIG news: 4,500-pound male hippo moves in with Fiona and her mom

Tucker is a new 18-year-old hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN
Caption
Tucker is a new 18-year-old hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN

What to Do
By Staff report
1 hour ago

A new hippo has joined Fiona’s family at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Tucker, an 18-year-old hippopotamus from the San Francisco Zoo, has moved into Hippo Cove with Fiona and her mother, 22-year-old Bibi.

The male hippo was known to San Francisco Zoo visitors as Bruce, a tribute to San Francisco Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy.

Bibi and daughter Fiona (pictured) are being joined at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden by Tucker, a new male hippo. 2018 FILE PHOTO
Caption
Bibi and daughter Fiona (pictured) are being joined at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden by Tucker, a new male hippo. 2018 FILE PHOTO

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

“We will call him Tucker since his San Francisco nickname wouldn’t have the same meaning in Cincinnati as it did in the Giants’ home town,” Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo director, said in a release.

“Besides, we have our own baseball connection here. Tucker will join Cincinnati Reds’ catcher Tucker Barnhart at the top of the most popular Cincinnati Tuckers’ list.”

PHOTOS: A look back at Fiona, the beloved hippo, through the years

Bibi and Tucker will take things slowly and spend time by the pool bonding and sharing beets, squash, melons and hay. Four-year-old Fiona will join Bibi and Tucker as soon as the couple demonstrate that they are comfortable with each other.

Tucker moved to Cincinnati to be Bibi’s companion and to enjoy being part of a hippo pod under recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Hippo Species Survival Plan.

“If a baby is in their future it will be way down the road before that happens,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care. “Bibi and Tucker will get to know each other by being in close proximity in the indoor habitat before they share the same space. After that, they will explore the outdoor habitat together. It may be a few weeks before visitors catch a glimpse of the new guy.”

Explore‘Millions of diamonds in the sky’: 1,000 laser beams will dazzle at drive-in show

Male hippos are typically larger than females. Tucker weighs about 4,500 pounds – 1,000 pounds more than Bibi. They both eclipse Fiona, who has not yet reached the 2,000-pound milestone.

A date for Tucker’s public debut has not yet been set but check cincinnatizoo.org for updates.

The Cincinnati Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m.

In Other News
1
Indulge your popcorn cravings at Beavercreek Popcorn Festival this...
2
Family-friendly fun: AlterFest returns with carnival games, food and...
3
Celebrate Labor Day weekend in downtown Dayton with shopping, dining...
4
10 noteworthy shows to see in September
5
HOLIDAY AT HOME: Kettering’s Labor Day celebration returns this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top