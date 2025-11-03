Registration for Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop at UD opens Wednesday

Stand-up comedian and author Leighann Lord will return as emcee. Other special features include New Yorker cartoonist Bob Eckstein’s live drawings during the workshop, a pre-workshop course on self-publishing, one-on-one pitching sessions with literary agents, a live book pitching event and a stand-up comedy show for attendees.

2026 keynoters include:

Kelly Corrigan, New York Times bestselling author, PBS host and the creator of the popular podcast, “Kelly Corrigan Wonders.”

Ann Garvin, USA Today bestselling author who has written for The New York Times and was a finalist for the Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize.

Sona Movsesian, Conan O’Brien’s longtime assistant, author of “The World’s Worst Assistant” and co-host of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

podcast. Steven Rowley, Thurber Prize-winning author of “The Guncle” and other acclaimed novels.

John Searles, bestselling novelist whose work has been adapted for film and a frequent contributor to NBC’s “Today” show.

Past keynote speakers returning to the 2026 workshop faculty include:

Annabelle Gurwitch, actress, author of six books and a two-time Thurber Prize finalist.

Kathy Kinney, known for her role as Mimi on the hit ABC series “The Drew Carey Show,” and co-author with friend Cindy Ratzlaff of three books . Kinney and Ratzlaff will close opening night with Erma After Dark: Essay Cabaret, an open mic night for writers to read their essays and short works in progress.

Katrina Kittle, author of five novels, creative writing teacher and manuscript consultant.

Jacquelyn Mitchard, author of 25 books of fiction and nonfiction for adults, young adults and children

Cindy Ratzlaff, 30-year veteran of the book publishing industry and co-author with friend Kathy Kinney of three books.

Sophfronia Scott, novelist, essayist and founding director of the Alma College MFA in creative writing.

Early arrivals to the 2026 workshop can participate in a master class on self-publishing on Thursday, March 26. Eva Lesko Natiello, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of psychological suspense novels “The Memory Box” and “Following You,” will offer “Master Class: Self-Publish Like a Pro,” a pre-workshop session in which participants will learn a step-by-step guide to taking control of their publishing journey and turning their manuscript into a professionally designed book that sells. This workshop, valued at $400, is just $75 for workshop attendees. Those who register by Dec. 1 can receive a bonus 15-minute “ask me anything” phone consultation with Natiello, valued at $50.

The workshop is also offering 15-minute one-on-one sessions for attendees to pitch their submission-ready work to literary agents and receive professional insights. The cost is $50 and slots are limited. Registration opens Jan. 13.

For those ready to pitch a book idea, Pitchapalooza, the workshop’s popular onsite “pitch slam” event, is also back in person for the first time since before the pandemic. Arielle Eckstut and David Henry Sterry, co-creators with Kwame Alexander of the reality TV show “America’s Next Great Author,” return to the workshop to hear one-minute pitches from writers, with the winner receiving an introduction to an agent or publisher appropriate for the book idea.

In addition, Carole Montgomery, a writer, producer, director and stand-up comedian whose “Funny Women of a Certain Age” project was Showtime’s highest-rated comedy special of 2019, will emcee the Attendee Stand-Up Comedy night that closes the workshop.

Registration opens at noon Nov. 5 with an early bird fee of $524 before Nov. 15 and $549 afterward. The registration fee includes meals (three dinners, two lunches, two breakfasts and snacks), all keynote addresses and workshops. Links for registration and the hotel block at the University of Dayton Marriott will be shared Nov. 5 through the workshop’s e-newsletter and follow-up communication.

Also, if an attendee encourages a new writer to register for the spring workshop, the workshop organizers will put both of their names in a drawing to win an Erma-style “Thelma and Louise” gift bag — two Erma wine glasses, two coffee mugs, a selfie stick — and seats at a keynote meal with Bombeck’s children. After both attendees register, they should email their names to erma@udayton.edu. The winners will be announced at the workshop.

For those who cannot attend in person, the workshop is offering “Erma Home Schooling,” livestreaming of the five keynote talks and four exclusive workshops on humor writing. Registration opens at noon Dec. 5 at the early bird rate of $175 by March 9 or $199 after that date.

Since its launch in 2000, the workshop has attracted such household names as Phil Donahue, Dave Barry, Art Buchwald, Nancy Cartwright, Don Novello, Gail Collins, Garrison Keillor, Anna Quindlen and Alan Zweibel. However, organizers said “the personal involvement of Erma Bombeck’s family makes the event at her alma mater memorable and sets it apart from the myriad other writers’ workshops offered across the country.”

For more information, visit go.udayton.edu/ebwwor email erma@udayton.edu.