Reimagined season: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance schedules new shows

The DPAA 2020-2021 Reimagined Season

WINTER

New Year’s Eve: A New Beginning

Thursday, Dec. 31, livestream from the Schuster Center at 8:30 p.m.

Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance ushers in 2021 with the Ballet, Opera and Philharmonic on stage together for their first livestream performance from the Schuster Center. However, the Schuster Center will remain empty out of an abundance of caution for the safety of everyone involved.

Dayton Philharmonic’s first Masterworks Concert of the new year features Florence Price’s “Violin Concerto No. 2” performed by DPO Concertmaster Jessica Hung. CONTRIBUTED

Beethoven 8 and Florence Price

Saturday, Jan. 23, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Philharmonic

Dayton Philharmonic’s first Masterworks Concert of the new year features Florence Price’s “Violin Concerto No. 2” performed by DPO Concertmaster Jessica Hung. The DPO will also perform Beethoven’s short, spirited “Symphony No. 8,” continuing the organization’s two-year celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

Dance and Romance

Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m., livestream Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Victoria Theatre

Dayton Ballet

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Dayton Ballet returns to the Victoria Theatre stage for the first time in nearly a year due to COVID-19. Patrons can expect athletic duets highlighting the emotions of love, including anger, ecstasy and tenderness.

Explore New Italian restaurant poised to open in Kettering

“Don Giovanni”: Essential Opera

Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3 and 8 p.m., livestream at 8 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Opera

In an abridged, 90-minute production, the Dayton Opera spotlights this essential work in the opera repertoire, the story of the titular anti-hero based on the legend of Don Juan, that captures Mozart’s musical and dramatic brilliance.

SPRING

The Best of John Williams

Saturday, March 20, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Philharmonic

Legendary film composer John Williams, the recipient of 24 Grammys, five Academy Awards and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, is saluted once more by the DPO with a concert showcasing some of the most iconic music in Hollywood history.

Angel Blue: Opera Star Recital

Celebrating Artistic Director Thomas Bankston’s 25th Anniversary and Dayton Opera’s 60th Anniversary

Sunday, March 28, at 3 p.m., livestream at 3 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Opera

Acclaimed soprano Angel Blue, who has received a Grammy nomination for her 2019 performance as Bess on The Metropolitan Opera’s recording of “Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” will offer a recital encompassing opera and song literature as well as African-American spirituals. The event coincides with Thomas Bankston’s enduring leadership of Dayton Opera.

D Funk All-Stars performing at The Brightside Credit: Libby Ballengee Credit: Libby Ballengee

Dayton Funk: A Tribute to Dayton’s Funk Legacy with The Dayton Funk All-Stars and Special Guests

Saturday, April 17, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Philharmonic

Embrace the ’70s and ’80s as symphony meets funk in this exciting concert in partnership with The Funk Center and University of Dayton’s Funk Symposium.

“Cinderella”

Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m.; Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m., livestream Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., Victoria Theatre

Dayton Ballet

Prokofiev’s enchanting ballet will be presented in a condensed form – just 70 minutes with no intermission – spearheaded by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke, who originally choreographed this production in 2013.

“La Traviata”: Essential Opera

Saturday April 24, at 3 and 8 p.m., livestream at 8 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Opera

Verdi’s classic opera of love and tragedy is the second essential work to be examined by the Dayton Opera this season.

Beethoven 1 and “The Firebird”

Saturday, May 1, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Philharmonic

Beethoven’s First Symphony, a departure from the influence of Haydn and Mozart and a conclusion to the DPO’s two-year celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, will be joined by Stravinsky’s magical opus filled with vibrancy and rich harmonies.

One Vision: The Music of Queen

Saturday, June 12, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center

Dayton Philharmonic

With four decades of music and 18 No. 1 albums to their credit not to mention the Academy Award-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is truly one of the most legendary bands of all time. Jeans ‘n Classics joins the DPO to pay homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen in this Rockin’ Orchestra concert, which brings the Reimagined Season to its conclusion.

PRICING FOR IN-THEATER AND LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCES

In-Theater Tickets: $50 per performance

Livestream Tickets: $25 per performance (the purchase of a livestream ticket also gives the patron on-demand access to the performance through June 30, 2021)

DPAA VIRTUAL STREAMS MEMBERSHIPS

Free Membership: Enjoy recorded concerts from Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams and Family Streams for free from the comfort of home

Basic Membership ($100): Enjoy access to all recorded concerts from DPAA Reimagined Season 2020-2021 plus Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams, Family Streams

Plus Membership ($250): Enjoy access to programs available at the Basic donation level plus DPAA Bonus Performances, Artist Q&As, and Behind -the-Scenes videos

Premium Membership ($500): Enjoy access to all programs and extras available at the Plus membership level plus access to all livestreams of the Reimagined Season 2020-2021

Patrons who donate tickets for a canceled 2020-2021 Celebrate Season performance will receive access to the DPAA Virtual Streams at a level that matches the value of their ticket donation.

For information on how to register and access all DPAA Virtual Streams, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/streams. For additional information about DPAA programming, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org or call the Box Office at (937) 228-3630.