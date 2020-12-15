Reimagined season: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance schedules new shows

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, recognizing its previously announced 2020-2021 season cannot go on as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, has officially reimagined the remainder of its season with in-theater and livestream performances.
“In order to ensure the safety and well-being of our musicians, dancers, singers, patrons and staff, we are unable to carry out the original 2020-2021 Celebrate Season as we had planned and announced last December 2019,” said DPAA President and CEO Pat McDonald. “We have had to look carefully at what types of programming we can offer, keeping in mind the number of musicians who can be on stage safely together and the social distancing protocols that will ensure the safety of our dancers and singers. While we are canceling many of our previously scheduled programs in our Celebrate Season, we are thrilled to also be announcing our DPAA Reimagined Season 2020-2021, with 11 new Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic programs.”
Credit: @AndySnow3
Patrons can purchase tickets for these new shows in three ways: in-theater tickets, livestream tickets or a Virtual Streams membership. In-theater performances will be held with socially distanced, sanitized seating at the Schuster Center or Victoria Theatre. Each performance will be between 50 and 90 minutes each with no intermission and limited seating is available in each theater. Livestream performances offer patrons a chance to see shows from the comfort of home in real time as they are performed from the stage. Virtual Streams memberships, depending on the membership level, provides access to all DPAA Reimagined Season live and recorded performances as well as performances from past Autumn, Holiday and Family Streams.
“Our intention is to provide patrons with a wide variety of choices so they can access music, song and dance from Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet and Dayton Philharmonic in a way that works best for them,” McDonald added. “Due to limited seating capacity, all in-theater tickets are initially being offered to our current Celebrate Season subscribers. The remainder of the in-theater tickets will be available to the general public on January 5, 2021.”
The DPAA 2020-2021 Reimagined Season
WINTER
New Year’s Eve: A New Beginning
Thursday, Dec. 31, livestream from the Schuster Center at 8:30 p.m.
Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic
The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance ushers in 2021 with the Ballet, Opera and Philharmonic on stage together for their first livestream performance from the Schuster Center. However, the Schuster Center will remain empty out of an abundance of caution for the safety of everyone involved.
Beethoven 8 and Florence Price
Saturday, Jan. 23, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Philharmonic
Dayton Philharmonic’s first Masterworks Concert of the new year features Florence Price’s “Violin Concerto No. 2” performed by DPO Concertmaster Jessica Hung. The DPO will also perform Beethoven’s short, spirited “Symphony No. 8,” continuing the organization’s two-year celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.
Dance and Romance
Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m., livestream Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Victoria Theatre
Dayton Ballet
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Dayton Ballet returns to the Victoria Theatre stage for the first time in nearly a year due to COVID-19. Patrons can expect athletic duets highlighting the emotions of love, including anger, ecstasy and tenderness.
“Don Giovanni”: Essential Opera
Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3 and 8 p.m., livestream at 8 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Opera
In an abridged, 90-minute production, the Dayton Opera spotlights this essential work in the opera repertoire, the story of the titular anti-hero based on the legend of Don Juan, that captures Mozart’s musical and dramatic brilliance.
SPRING
The Best of John Williams
Saturday, March 20, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Philharmonic
Legendary film composer John Williams, the recipient of 24 Grammys, five Academy Awards and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, is saluted once more by the DPO with a concert showcasing some of the most iconic music in Hollywood history.
Angel Blue: Opera Star Recital
Celebrating Artistic Director Thomas Bankston’s 25th Anniversary and Dayton Opera’s 60th Anniversary
Sunday, March 28, at 3 p.m., livestream at 3 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Opera
Acclaimed soprano Angel Blue, who has received a Grammy nomination for her 2019 performance as Bess on The Metropolitan Opera’s recording of “Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” will offer a recital encompassing opera and song literature as well as African-American spirituals. The event coincides with Thomas Bankston’s enduring leadership of Dayton Opera.
Credit: Libby Ballengee
Dayton Funk: A Tribute to Dayton’s Funk Legacy with The Dayton Funk All-Stars and Special Guests
Saturday, April 17, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Philharmonic
Embrace the ’70s and ’80s as symphony meets funk in this exciting concert in partnership with The Funk Center and University of Dayton’s Funk Symposium.
“Cinderella”
Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m.; Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m., livestream Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., Victoria Theatre
Dayton Ballet
Prokofiev’s enchanting ballet will be presented in a condensed form – just 70 minutes with no intermission – spearheaded by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke, who originally choreographed this production in 2013.
“La Traviata”: Essential Opera
Saturday April 24, at 3 and 8 p.m., livestream at 8 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Opera
Verdi’s classic opera of love and tragedy is the second essential work to be examined by the Dayton Opera this season.
Beethoven 1 and “The Firebird”
Saturday, May 1, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Philharmonic
Beethoven’s First Symphony, a departure from the influence of Haydn and Mozart and a conclusion to the DPO’s two-year celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, will be joined by Stravinsky’s magical opus filled with vibrancy and rich harmonies.
One Vision: The Music of Queen
Saturday, June 12, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., livestream at 8:30 p.m., Schuster Center
Dayton Philharmonic
With four decades of music and 18 No. 1 albums to their credit not to mention the Academy Award-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is truly one of the most legendary bands of all time. Jeans ‘n Classics joins the DPO to pay homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen in this Rockin’ Orchestra concert, which brings the Reimagined Season to its conclusion.
PRICING FOR IN-THEATER AND LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCES
In-Theater Tickets: $50 per performance
Livestream Tickets: $25 per performance (the purchase of a livestream ticket also gives the patron on-demand access to the performance through June 30, 2021)
DPAA VIRTUAL STREAMS MEMBERSHIPS
Free Membership: Enjoy recorded concerts from Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams and Family Streams for free from the comfort of home
Basic Membership ($100): Enjoy access to all recorded concerts from DPAA Reimagined Season 2020-2021 plus Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams, Family Streams
Plus Membership ($250): Enjoy access to programs available at the Basic donation level plus DPAA Bonus Performances, Artist Q&As, and Behind -the-Scenes videos
Premium Membership ($500): Enjoy access to all programs and extras available at the Plus membership level plus access to all livestreams of the Reimagined Season 2020-2021
Patrons who donate tickets for a canceled 2020-2021 Celebrate Season performance will receive access to the DPAA Virtual Streams at a level that matches the value of their ticket donation.
For information on how to register and access all DPAA Virtual Streams, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/streams. For additional information about DPAA programming, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org or call the Box Office at (937) 228-3630.