Renaissance Festival meal planner: Fill your day with deliciousness

Next head to the Guinness Gazebo, located near Reveler’s Stage, for a Guinness Nitro Coffee. Don’t let all that sugar slow you down, add some caffeine to the mix for balance. Finally, head to the Aleing Knight Pub for a scotch egg or two. A scotch egg is a boiled egg wrapped tightly in a thick coat of sausage encased with a thin coat of breadcrumbs and deep fried. It’s truly a breakfast dream come true.

Caption Scotch eggs are a perfect breakfast treat at the Ohio Renaissance Festival Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Lunch

My suggestion at this point is to go light, because there’s still one meal left. I would recommend heading over to the Jerusalem Cafe for some authentic, healthy Middle Eastern cuisine. There is a solid chicken shawarma, good falafel, stuffed grape leaves, kabobs and Turkish coffee if you’re still needing a jolt. This is a light option that will carry you through to the next meal.

Midday

Have you ever had mead before? It’s a very sweet alcoholic drink created by fermenting honey with water and a mixture of spices, fruits, hops or grain. It’s delicious and one of the world’s oldest alcoholic beverages that would have been served up in 16th century England. There is a mead gazebo located near the joust field that offers a $12 flight of Brothers Drake Meadery pours and is a great way to sample this wonderful beverage while taking in a jousting match.

Caption The Ohio Renaissance Festival has added a new Ale Trail passport this year Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Dinner

You’re no quitter are you? Well head to the 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q and 3 Fools Pub for some smoked meats. There’s a pulled pork or smoked turkey breast platter that won’t disappoint. Throw on some baked means or mac and cheese and top it off with a peach or blackberry cobbler and you’ll be in business. The adjoining 3 Fools Pub conveniently offers up a collection of some of the best draft beer options served on grounds if you want to enjoy a frosty beverage with all that Q.

Caption The 3 Fools Pub at the Ohio Renaissance Festival Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

With so many food options to choose from, the choices and options are endless in a day. The one thing you’ll definitely want to bring from home to enjoy are some Tums. You can thank me later.