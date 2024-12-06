Restrooms around Montgomery County add changing tables for people with disabilities

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services has made efforts to improve accessibility to local venues with the installation of nine permanent universal changing tables. They provide people with disabilities, their families and caregivers a way to address their restroom needs.
“Universal Changing Tables, also known as adult changing tables, are essential to inclusion,” states the Board’s website. “They transform the lives of people with disabilities, people with complex medical needs, and the elderly by providing a safe, hygienic, and dignified space to address their restroom needs. Without these tables, people cannot go out in the community and participate in activities.”
Places with the changing tables include:
- Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (West Riverview Avenue)
- Dayton International Airport
- Dayton Metro Library - Main Library
- Dayton Metro Library - Huber Heights branch
- The Kettering Recreation Center
- The Rose Music Center
- The Schuster Center for the Performing Arts
- Carriage Hill Farm
- The Activity Center Park in Centerville
Improving the accessibility of these venues opens up options for recreation, entertainment and travel for all. For details about each table and their specific locations within each venue, visit mcbdds.org/853/Universal-Changing-Tables.
“Montgomery County, Ohio, residents and organizations can borrow the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services’ mobile, height-adjustable changing table on a first-come, first-served basis for Montgomery County events free of charge,” states the Board’s website.
Email changingtable@mcbdds.org or call 937-266-8035.
