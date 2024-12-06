Restrooms around Montgomery County add changing tables for people with disabilities

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services has made efforts to improve accessibility to local venues with the installation of nine permanent universal changing tables. They provide people with disabilities, their families and caregivers a way to address their restroom needs.

“Universal Changing Tables, also known as adult changing tables, are essential to inclusion,” states the Board’s website. “They transform the lives of people with disabilities, people with complex medical needs, and the elderly by providing a safe, hygienic, and dignified space to address their restroom needs. Without these tables, people cannot go out in the community and participate in activities.”