‘She’s Crazy’ musical will be performed ahead of mental health panel discussion

“We will share communitywide approaches to improving mental health and preventing suicide. We hope through open dialogue, attendees may discover an avenue to join the vital efforts for stopping the stigma in our area.”

There will be two free shows presented at 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Fitton Center, 101 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion featuring LeeAnn Cornyn, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, from 5-6 p.m.

Cornyn has continued to work on behalf of children and those who suffer with mental illness and substance use disorder.

Resource tables and refreshments will be available between shows in the lobby and Monument Gallery adjacent to the theater from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Performer, writer, and educator Sherry McCamley and former Xavier University Theater Department Chair Cathy Springfield teamed up to create the show in 2014. Erin McCamley, McCamley’s daughter, was later added to the cast.

Through humor, personal stories and songs, the three performers have brought healing and hope to audiences since 2015. The show has been performed for people ages 10-80 at high schools, churches, universities, recovery conferences,, and theaters throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. For more details, go to stopthestigmaproductions.org.

Dr. Dee Kinney, assistant professor in the Miami University Regionals’ Department of Education and Society said transitioning into adulthood can be a stressful time in one’s life, especially for young adults managing the challenges of attending college.

“Miami Regionals are committed to decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health, encouraging students to talk about it and seeking help when needed. The National College Health Assessment consistently demonstrates that mental health is one of the top three factors that have a negative impact on a college student’s academic success,” Kinney said.

“She’s Crazy” aims to educate, uplift and inspire audiences to rethink the stigma surrounding mental illness and addiction. Topics addressed in the show include depression, bipolar disorder, addiction, PTSD and suicide.

“‘She’s Crazy’ gives people an easy access point into what could otherwise be a difficult topic to discuss. We’re proud to work with our friends at Envision Partnerships, Miami and Prevention Action Alliance to help keep the conversation going for our audiences in Hamilton and throughout Butler County,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director at the Fitton Center.

MORE DETAILS

While the performances and panel discussion are free to attend, registration is required. Register online at miamioh.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8izogNQGhDWlhjM?Q_CHL=qr.