SICSA’s Lift Your Leg run is back to benefit our furry friends

The event is one of the largest fundraisers in terms of participants, Vondrell said. “It’s about getting the community together and getting our animals out and enjoying the camaraderie that comes with people who love pets.”

Registration ends May 25 and can be done on SICSA’s website. Fees for the races range between $15 and $30. The event is dog and stroller friendly.

The 10th annual SICSA Lift Your Leg run is back and will be held Saturday June 5 at Centerville High School.

The proceeds raised will benefit SICSA’s animal welfare and adoption mission. The organization provides services to ready animals for adoption, keep them in existing homes struggling financially and offers public spay and neuter and wellness services.

This year to commemorate the 10th anniversary, the race will have an X-Team option for groups of people who sign up to run or walk and raise funds for the animals.

Be sure to monitor SICSA’s website and social media until the day of the event for any changes in COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“It’s a great opportunity to rally with your dogs and people who also love animals in a safe way,” Vondrell said.

