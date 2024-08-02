Smart Pet Expo is this weekend at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds

The event website states the event “was designed to offer pet enthusiasts the ability to purchase new pets from local breeders while socially engaging with other enthusiasts just like themselves.”

There will be 45 ethical animal breeders in attendance, raising animals of all shapes and sizes. This list includes 8 Paws Tarantulas, Cliff’s Cresties and Standout Serpents.

Running from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4, the Smart Pet Expo is at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, located at 645 Infirmary Road.

Guests who purchase tickets online before Aug. 2 may purchase a special all-access pass. This pass includes special perks such as early admission each day, up-close encounters with some of the animals and deals on pet food.

Otherwise tickets for the event are $10 each, with children younger than 10 receiving free admission. Purchased tickets can be used either Saturday or Sunday.

How to go

What: Smart Pet Expo

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3-4

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

More info: smartpetexpo.com