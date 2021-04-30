‘Soccer mom cruise-in’ idea becomes reality

Erich Schmidt has owned Schmidt Auto Care since 2009. This year the shop is hosting their first annual free Mom's Cruise In on May 1, an event devoted to women. CONTRIBUTED

And that’s exactly what Schmidt did. She started looking at the processes and what the business needed and created a marketing plan. She also worked on building up the social media business accounts.

“I realized I wasn’t really a makeup artist,” Schmidt said. “I was a businesswoman.”

Now vice president of marketing and operations at Schmidt Auto Care, Schmidt said she immediately discovered the need to educate women about caring for the cars and keeping them maintained.

“I have always been passionate about educating women,” Schmidt said. “We started offering classes during career days at schools and teaching new woman drivers to be safe on the road and know your car.”

Devoted to community involvement, Schmidt also heads up a women in business marketing meeting in Springboro and it was during one of those meetings that a member suggested she put together a “cruise-in” event devoted to women and moms.

“She suggested a ‘soccer mom cruise-in,’” Schmidt said. “I think she was only half serious, but it resonated with me.”

Schmidt returned to the shop and called a manager meeting, but when she mentioned the idea of a women-centric cruise in event, most of the team members said they didn’t think it would work. But Schmidt persisted, reminding them how many female customers come into the shop regularly.

With just a few short months to plan a Mother’s Day time frame event, Schmidt quickly put her plan into action, reaching out to community businesses for support and planning an event that would not only honor moms, but all women. Schmidt Auto Care’s first annual “Mom Cruise In” is scheduled for May 1 from noon to 3 p.m.

All moms (and those who love them) are invited to Schmidt Auto Care's first annual Mom's Cruise In on May 1. The free event will honor moms and women and thank their customers.

“It just made sense that we do something really grand for moms who have always been such terrific customers of ours,” Schmidt said.

The free event will include raffles throughout the day featuring items donated by local businesses, food and beverages, including a special “Mom-mosa” mocktail. There will also be live entertainment and the shop’s technicians will be on hand to answer any questions.

“It’s a time to just lift the tail gate and talk to other moms,” Schmidt said. “We just want to pamper them!”

Now that live events are slowly returning, Schmidt said that people just need to relax and have some fun and that was the driving idea behind the event. The shop plans to host this event annually and there has already been an outpouring of support from the community.

Mike Wherry is the service specialist at Schmidt Auto Care. He helps women in particular to understand their cars and maintenance. CONTRIBUTED

“We are really blessed to have strong relationships here in the local community,” Schmidt said. “We want people to know they can come in anytime and introduce themselves, but this event is also a great time to meet Erich and Mike Wherry, our service specialist. Mike doesn’t make anything complicated, and I think this industry is missing that. If it’s not fixable or the repair can wait, he will tell you. We aren’t here to gouge people. We just want to help.”

For more information, log on to schmidtautocare.com

Contact this contributing writer at banspach@ymail.com.